Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

A Renewed Couture Jewelry Show Returns to In-person Format, Reuniting in Las Vegas

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Activewear Brand Fabletics Adds Loungewear to the Assortment

Sustainability

Will the Circular Economy Spur the Return of Physical Shopping?

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With Zepeto Partnership

Ralph Lauren x Zepeto marks the brand’s first foray into digital fashion sales. 

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With
Ralph Lauren x Zepeto collab to bring digital apparel collection to the the latter's virtual world. Courtesy image

With digital apparel ramping up in recent months, fashion is clearly coming for the metaverse. The latest to join the fray is Ralph Lauren, who announced a new collaboration with 3D avatar platform Zepeto on Wednesday to offer a digital fashion collection for sale, along with themed virtual environments.

The partnership represents an important first for Ralph Lauren. While this is not its first tech partnership — it previously collaborated with Bitmoji on a special collection, as well as Snapchat on augmented reality lenses and recently with G2 Esports, the first luxury brand to outfit an esports gaming team on a long-term basis — the company has never before sold digital clothing.

For its first foray into virtual economies, the brand described the Ralph Lauren x Zepeto collection as a reimagining of its apparel for Zepeto’s virtual world — a social environment where people interact through avatars. Users will be able to dress their characters with exclusive product from the fashion house.

Related Galleries

Fans of the brand may see familiar favorites among the assortment. The styles on offer include 12 looks, with more than 50 unique items spanning a mix of vintage Polo Ralph Lauren pieces and others from its current summer collection. Also included are special items, such as two limited-edition skateboards designed exclusively for the virtual collection.

The collaboration also brings opportunities for users to immerse themselves in the world of Ralph Lauren through three interactive, virtual spaces. The settings — the Madison Avenue flagship, Ralph’s Coffee Shop and Central Park — were modeled from locations in New York City and designed to invoke “the iconic spirit, energy and attitude of the brand,” according to the announcement.

The work punctuates the fashion house’s belief that “innovating in virtual worlds is essential to engaging the next generation of consumers,” said Alice Delahunt, chief digital officer at Ralph Lauren.

“Ralph Lauren has always embraced new environments, and we’re excited to push the boundaries in this emerging arena,” she added. “Making our product available to purchase and wear digitally and allowing consumers to experience the brand in immersive new ways is the next frontier.”

Indeed, fashion’s digital promise escalated this year, thanks to trends like NFTs or non-fungible tokens. The blockchain tech made authentication possible for virtual goods such as digital sneakers, turning them into hot commodities with drops capable of pulling in millions of dollars in mere minutes.

The worlds of fashion, art and technology are currently trying to hash out the future of digital works and products in real time, with new platforms and marketplaces racing to launch. But amid all that activity, there’s one overarching question that remains: What can people do with assets like digital clothing, beyond just owning them?

One vision sees them as avatar-wear for online denizens of virtual worlds, games and other digital environments, similar to the Ralph Lauren x Zepeto collab. Although neither company made mention of NFTs in this project, the effort could still prove valuable as a viable use case, if it takes off.

While the fashion sector may take note of a major brand like Ralph Lauren suddenly diving into digital apparel commerce, it shouldn’t overlook the implications of Zepeto’s involvement either. The 3D avatar platform, developed by Naver Z Corp. and launched in 2018, is already considered a metaverse giant in its home turf of South Korea, where it has 10 million monthly active users. Its business is expected to accelerate when it rolls out game development tools this year.

In the meantime, Zepeto will host K-Pop band Tomorrow x Together in September for a live event from Ralph Lauren’s virtual Madison Avenue flagship, set inside the platform. The band’s 3D avatars will interact with visitors, taking selfies and snapping photos and videos that fans can share over social media.

And as they do so, those digital characters will be adorned in pieces from the Ralph Lauren x Zepeto Collection.

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ralph Lauren Makes Metaverse Play With

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad