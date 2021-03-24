LONDON — As digital fashion and luxury become the new frontier — from Gucci selling a $12 pair of virtual sneakers to a piece of digital-only Beeple artwork selling for $69 million at Christie’s — Ravensbourne University London is set to launch a first-of-its-kind digital fashion course, Digital Technology for Fashion, this September.

Adam Andrascik, senior lecturer at the school, who lead the Rave Digital initiative, said the class will teach prospective students digital tools, such as CLO 3D and Substance by Adobe, while bolstering knowledge for how to navigate and lead in this emerging field.

As the industry is continually evolving, each student’s final project will be self-negotiated and result in a personal digital outcome — anything from digital garment production, AR, VR application and NFTs.

The pathway will be available to all BA Fashion students from the start of year two, whether they are enrolled at Ravensbourne or not.

The new pathway is part of Ravensbourne’s “Digital First” transformation program. Alongside an expansion in new course offerings and new strategic partnerships, the program aims to “reinvigorate the learning experience delivered to students.”

Gurmit Matharu, course leader at Ravensbourne’ BA Fashion, added that, “Equipped with future-proof skills, the new digital pathway will ensure our students remain ahead of the field, giving them a competitive edge upon graduation and beyond.”