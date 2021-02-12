Rebecca Minkoff will offer an immersive look at her upcoming collection at New York Fashion Week using XR — or extended reality — technology, thanks to Verizon Media’s 5G content studio, Yahoo Ryot Lab.

XR tech, which includes augmented reality and virtual reality, seems well suited for visual fare like fashion. The project also gives Verizon a chance to showcase its 5G technology, which promises that its faster speeds can handle data-heavy environments like XR.

In this case, the designer’s latest collection will be cast in AR, thanks to photogrammetry capture, a technique that detects measurements and other data by looking at the changes between different images of an object. Hundreds, even thousands, of photos can go into such efforts. Here, Yahoo Ryot Lab used the technique to recreate several of Minkoff’s looks, such as tops, bottoms, dresses and accessories, in 3D.

“Immersive content really helps to contextualize a collection and allows the consumer to get up close with the designer and the garments without stepping foot in a store,” said Rebecca Minkoff, co-founder and creative director of her brand.

“It’s so important to connect with your consumer and through unique technology experiences, such as what we’re building with Yahoo, we’re able to immerse people into the Rebecca Minkoff brand in a most unique way,” she said.

Viewers can view Minkoff’s designs in their own living space using their mobile devices, giving them an up-close look at the details. It’s like having a virtual front-row seat — or perhaps even better, since people can walk 360 degrees around the apparel. The platform also works as a WebAR experience.

The content drop will go live on Verizon-owned Yahoo.com on Feb. 17.

According to Verizon, the Minkoff project marks Yahoo Ryot Lab’s designation as the official innovation partner for NYFW: The Shows. It collaborated with NYFW: The Shows producer IMG to create this XR experience, and the work will continue throughout the year. The partners plan to build more scaled experiences with multiple designers for the September shows.

“At Yahoo, we have seen tremendous growth with our Gen Z audience and fashion is a passion point for them,” said Jo Lambert, Verizon Media’s head of consumer. “As we remain socially distant, the ability to work with an influential designer and a brand like Rebecca Minkoff and bring her collection to life allows us the opportunity to elevate the fashion experience for the consumer and create new and innovative ways for them to interact and engage with fashion.”