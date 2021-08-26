Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $10M Profit in Most Recent Quarter

Sustainability

TRR’s Resale ‘It’ List Sees Gucci Gain on Vuitton

Beauty

Shiseido to Sell Laura Mercier, BareMinerals, Buxom to PE Firm Advent International

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition to Retention

As big changes from Big Tech make it hard to target new customers, 68 percent of retailers prioritize retention.

A young woman is doing some
Retailers are focusing more on customer retention than acquisition, and digital-first brands could have a leg up. Frank May/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Changes by major tech companies to bolster user privacy are complicating online marketing — so much so that retailers are now focusing more on keeping existing customers than targeting new ones, a new retail report revealed Thursday.

Sixty-nine percent of the retail marketers queried said they are now prioritizing customer retention. That’s a notable shift for a sector that has historically obsessed over pulling in new business.

The survey, sponsored by e-commerce marketing platform YotPo and conducted by retail marketing events firm CommerceNext, polled 104 high-level marketers representing billions of dollars in revenue. The scope suggests that the report’s findings reflect an overarching retail trend, driven by changes in the tech sector.

Technology companies have grappled with privacy legislation, such as Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act, as well as intense scrutiny from elected officials. While the direct effect on retail has been somewhat minimal, with 86 percent of survey respondents satisfied with their own compliance, recent actions coming out of Silicon Valley have them much more concerned.

Related Galleries

“Privacy compliance for things like GDPR or California privacy laws had some impact, but on [retailers’] acquisition, marketing and ability to target and so on, it’s been nothing in comparison to the impact from Big Tech,” Scott Silverman, cofounder of CommerceNext, told WWD.

“Google has been saying that they’re going to be getting rid of third-party cookies. Things like retargeting are really becoming much more challenging,” he explained, referring to the search giant’s plan to banish third-party browser cookies, a key tool used for tracking and ad targeting, and replace them with a group-based targeting tool by the third quarter of 2023.

It’s not alone. Apple required app-makers to obtain express permission from iPhone users before tracking them — a move that spurred Facebook to reevaluate its ad targeting approach. The social media company now must find a way to continue personalizing ads, even when less user data is available, so it’s looking at artificial intelligence to fill the gap.

Some of these changes are still underway, creating plenty of uncertainty about the future of online marketing. But for some brands, early signs already look unsettling. Forty-three percent of digital-first marketers said acquisition performance didn’t meet expectations.

That’s led them and others to double down on first-party data — the sort of customer information derived from direct relationships between brands and shoppers — rather than rely on outside platforms they can’t control.

Certainly tech’s moves affect retailers of all stripes, but not in equal measure, hitting legacy retailers and their digitally native counterparts differently.

When it comes to tech, the incumbents are racing to play catch-up, according to Silverman. As they lay down a foundation for customer data platforms and personalization, digital-first brands, which are much further along in their tech stacks, are pressing forward with retention efforts, including referral marketing, influencers and a greater focus on branding and storytelling.

“Retention marketing is really where you can take advantage of first-party data,” he pointed out. And since younger, techier brands tend to have modern, more sophisticated platforms, “they haven’t been held back by legacy systems.” They’re free to pursue more retention efforts, which can be a massive benefit during the pandemic-driven boom in online shopping.

Not that established retailers aren’t pushing for first-party data as well, with programs like email-based loyalty programs. But they have another hurdle: “Incumbent retailers are focusing on their strengths, which is omnichannel, and that is always a big undertaking,” continued Silverman.

“Inventory visibility is critical for any omnichannel strategy. If you’re going to tell a customer to pick up curbside or pick up in store, or even you want to ship it from the store, you need to know where it is. And that is a much harder thing to do accurately than it seems,” he added. “There are a lot of systems involved in that.”

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad