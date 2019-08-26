Rihanna is bringing her Savage X Fenty fashion show to Amazon Prime.

The singer and fashion and beauty mogul is teaming up with the streaming service to offer fans an inside look at her second annual Savage X Fenty lingerie runway show taking place during New York Fashion Week.

Known for breaking the mold of the traditional runway show, Rihanna is bringing together models, actors and dancers to debut her fall 2019 lingerie collection. The show will also include a number of “surprise” musical performances; however, it’s unclear if the singer will take the stage herself.

“I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to The Savage X Fenty show this year!” Rihanna said in a statement. “We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers.”

If Rihanna’s upcoming NYFW show is anything like last year’s Savage X Fenty runway show, it’s sure to be a highly memorable night. Last year’s show saw a diverse group of models dressed in the brand’s sheer bodysuits, harnesses and lace lingerie, to name a few styles, among a botanical garden backdrop. One unexpected highlight from the show came from pregnant model Slick Woods — dressed in a body harness and pasties — who went into labor immediately after walking the runway.

The Savage X Fenty runway special comes during a busy year for the singer. While she continues growing her dominance in the beauty industry with her Fenty Beauty line, Rihanna also revealed her first fashion line, Fenty, created in partnership with LVMH earlier this year.

The Amazon Prime special will be available starting Sept. 20 in over 200 countries and will include a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the runway show.

