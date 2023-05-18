Rubelli Launches New ‘Customer-oriented’ Website

MILAN — Rubelli, the Venetian textile maker famous for its hand-loomed soprarizzo, or chiseled, silk velvet, is adapting further for modern times with a new website in three languages — Italian, English and French.

“This project is part of a broader digitization strategy that has seen an acceleration in the last two years in this respect with the introduction of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms to manage products and customers in a more structured manner,” the company said of the new user experience, which is “product-focused” and “customer-oriented.”

Across the board, Italian textile mills and consortiums have struggled to form e-commerce sites, as key business-to-business clients still find it necessary to touch and examine fabrics and negotiate in person, before purchasing. The industry has taken monumental steps to adapt to the digital age. In recent years, major textile trade fairs Milano Unica joined forces with Pitti Immagine for the e-Milano Unica Connect marketplace where customers can explore collections in depth, interact with companies, though purchases are not made on the site.

In the same vein, Rubelli.com functions as an info-commerce, making it easy for visitors to peruse products and contents with a vast catalogue of fabrics, wall coverings and furniture and new advanced search options with added filters by brand, type, pattern type, color and year, among others. It also presents a new and richer design section which can be navigated by category and with the possibility of displaying the technical data sheets of each product present in the images.

A screenshot form the Rubelli.com website. Courtesy of Rubelli

In addition, the site invites visitors to discover the latest news, the family-run firm’s rich history and its long list of prestigious projects for hotels, restaurants, cruise ships, boutiques, showrooms, theaters, museums, historical residences, as well as private yachts and homes. Its most recent collaboration with Ginori 1735, designed by Luca Nichetto, as well as textile collections “Return to Arcadia” by Luke Edward Hall and “Second Firing” by Peter Marino for Rubelli, are featured prominently on the site.