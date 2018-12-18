Cloud commerce solution provider Kibo was tapped by Rue21, who will be using a host of platforms aimed at improving the shopping experience for customers.

The fulfillment options to be rolled out in 2019 include and order management platform as well as buy online and pick up in store, or BOPIS. The solutions also include a training program for store associates.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Kibo said the goal is to create an “omni-inventory environment” for the retailer’s customers.

“Through this selection, Rue21 will be implementing Kibo’s enterprise-grade OM [order management] solution with inventory tracking capabilities, allowing the retailer to seamlessly integrate with its existing inventory system solution and ERP system,” the companies said in a statement. “Additionally, with Kibo’s cloud-based OM, Rue21 will also look to provide online shoppers with broader delivery options such as BOPIS, helping drive traffic into local stores.”

Increasing store traffic via BOPIS has been shown to also drive in-store conversions.

By measure from its own research, Kibo said 67 percent of consumers polled have used BOPIS in the past six months. “What’s more, shoppers surveyed widely recognized that BOPIS offers not only free order fulfillment but also a degree of flexibility and control not available via home delivery,” Kibo noted. “After analyzing its shoppers’ demand for flexible fulfillment options, Rue21 made the business decision to work with Kibo to explore an omni-inventory environment and to enhance its customer experience offering.”

Steve Lyman, senior vice president of supply chain at Rue21, said the company decided to work with Kibo “because of the company’s strength in offering an out-of-the-box solution that minimizes implementation time, as well as the company’s collaborative approach for implementation and help in designing highly effective process flows.”

Michelle Fischer, chief customer officer at Kibo, said that by expanding its fulfillment options, “Rue21 will continue to earn loyalty and recurring sales during peak shopping periods where speed and convenience are king.”

As part of the implementation of the technology, Kibo assigned a dedicated project manager as well as a “customer success” adviser to collaborate with Rue21 on planning and deployment of the platform as well as “building out the necessary integrations, and providing best practices for workflows, process adoption, and employee training throughout the entire partnership,” Kibo noted.