Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: November 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Chiara Ferragni Launches First Makeup Range Under Her Own Brand

Business

Public Lands Seeks to Carve Out Niche in Outdoor Space

Men's

Ann Demeulemeester Is the Special Guest of Upcoming Pitti Uomo

WWD CEO Summit: Bolt Aims to Make Online Checkout a Better Experience

Ryan Breslow, CEO and founder of Bolt, wants a one-click checkout for all.

During Ryan Breslow’s presentation at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit, the founder and chief executive officer of Bolt said that if he went back in a time machine to the 1950s and visited a department store such as Gimbels, “and told them that they could connect to any of their customers, anytime, they would have fallen out of their seats.”

Still, Breslow said retailers today have learned a lot from brick-and-mortar retailing, noting that a “good part of a retailer success depends on what retailers have known for decades. To quote Stanley Marcus, ‘The distinguishing factor between one retailer and another is how skillful they are at making it a pleasant experience, instead of a hostile experience.”

Simple, and true. And yet, Breslow said many merchants struggle with offering a pleasant shopping experience online — especially with the checkout experience. And when shoppers have a sour checkout experience, it can tarnish the brand and the retailer.

Related Galleries

Indeed, a poor checkout experience Breslow had was the impetus to him founding Bolt, a one-click checkout solution. In his presentation, “How to Win the Shoppers of the Future,” Breslow recounted a more recent checkout issue that is typical of most consumer experiences.

“A few weeks ago, I went to buy a watch online,” he said. “This is probably the part of the story where I should tell you, it was for a gift for somebody else. But we’re all friends here, so I’ll admit, it was for me.”

Breslow said he went to the website, found the watch he wanted, clicked the quantity of one “and I clicked ‘add to cart.’ After that, I pressed the button to go to the cart itself. So now we’re two clicks in.” He then searched for the checkout button, after reviewing his car. He found it, and pressed it. “Now we’re three clicks in. Then it was off to a page to enter my shipping information, followed by a page asking for my credit card number, followed by a page asking for my billing information,” he said. “This was one of those websites where they didn’t magically fill in the forms for you but I made my way through clicks four or five and six.”

He said after having spent more time filling in information about his purchase than actually having thought about the purchase itself, “I press next again. Seven clicks. Oh, but wait. There’s more. I now needed to complete my purchase. There was nothing new on this particular page, just a big green button that said complete purchase. Eight clicks.”

Well, he ended up getting the security code incorrect. “Happens all the time. So here we go. I’m going to enter that correctly. The watch is soon going to be mine,” he said. “Except for right when I was about to complete the purchase, I got a phone call from my friend and we went and talked about, I don’t remember what we talked about, but it completely distracted me from the purchase, which had already taken way longer than I had ever anticipated.”

What happens next is no surprise. The site had eventually timed him out of the cart. “I imagine that this story sounds familiar to many of you in the room, maybe too familiar, not only for yourselves personally but for what your shoppers experience every day,” he said, noting that consumers often feel “this immense pain at the moment of the purchase. And like, ‘Why do I have to go through all these steps just to give you my money?’ I created a company called Bolt to solve this exact problem. We help retailers transform their online checkout experience into an amazing, delightful, magical shopping experience.”

Breslow’s company started with one retailer and a handful of users. Now, Bolt has tens of millions of shoppers, he said, adding that Bolt is designed as “an open ecosystem where consumers can use one identity, carry that around wherever they go on the web, use buy online, pick up in-store, pay later products, and do all of it with one click.”

The CEO said the company has lined up deals “for our next hundred million shoppers who are all joining over the next 12 to 18 months.”

Breslow said as the company scales, he’s learned a lot. “I probably learned more than I have in the entire past decade. I’ve spoken to retailers of all sizes, talking about their technology solutions and unfortunately many of them have left disappointed, mostly because of the experience, but also about all the time and money that went into these products without a lot of results to show for it.”

And he said it wasn’t that the retailers didn’t know about customers having trouble shopping online. “They knew the problem. It’s just that with only a few hours in the day to dedicate to it, they didn’t really know where to start. They couldn’t put the time, energy and resources into doing it right.”

Bolt set out to address these pain points. For consumers, there’s no need to remember financial information, CVV codes and billing details. And it’s safe and secure. For retailers and brands, the value proposition is higher conversion rates and happier shoppers.

Of course, Amazon has had one-click checkout for some time. But now, with the acceleration of digital investments, other retailers and brands can offer the same. And in discussing the how retail has changed, Breslow cites a key stat: nearly 75 percent of shoppers “will search for their information on something that they want to buy, before they go into a store to purchase it. Think about that for a second. They could just walk into a store, see and touch and hold the item and then take it home. But instead, they’re firing up a phone or a browser, studying pictures, studying reviews, and only then going in to see the real-life equivalent.”

“The storefront is no longer just the four walls of your building or even just your online store,” he said. “It’s anywhere your customer is. It’s on Instagram stories. It’s on Pinterest. It’s in video games. It’s through WhatsApp messages. It’s in chatbot. It’s in QR codes.”

With Bolt, Breslow said brands and merchants can “bring your storefront to anywhere your customers are shopping online and they get the same, one click, magic touch experience on social media, on news sites — anywhere where they discover your brand and products. Let them see the product and let them buy it without ever having to reenter their credit card or billing information.”

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Making Online Checkout a Better Experience

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad