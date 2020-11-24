​Saks Off 5th has begun offering some payment flexibility to customers through Klarna​, the global payments provider and shopping service.

The Klarna service, enabling shoppers to pay their purchases in four interest-free installments, is being offered to U.S. shoppers on Saksoff5th.com.

“At Saks Off 5th we continue to see great opportunity ahead with our digital business and are focused on identifying innovative ways to enhance our online experience for our customers,” said Paige Thomas, president and chief executive of Saks Off 5th, the off-price division of the Hudson’s Bay Co.

“Our partnership with Klarna enables us to offer a more inclusive and convenient digital shopping environment, so our customers have easy access to the designer brands they love and trust with greater financial control.”

An official at Saks Off 5th said for the time being, Saksoff5th.com will offer Klarna’s ​payment plan, while the Off 5th brick-and-mortar stores intend to launch Klarna next year.

Klarna’s 2020 holiday retail report​, which analyzed industry trends and key consumer insights leading up to the holidays, revealed that nearly six out of 10 shoppers expect the same level of customer service from retailers both in-store and online.

Said David Sykes, head of Klarna’s U.S. business: “Klarna’s suite of flexible payment options will further enhance the Saks Off 5th shopping experience to match the evolving interests and needs of U.S. shoppers this holiday season and beyond.”