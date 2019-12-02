Irish retailers Brown Thomas and Arnotts, both part of Selfridges Group, have tapped Salesfloor’s clienteling platform to “empower store associates” as the brands look to improve the shopping experience online and in-store. The terms of the partnership were not disclosed. The Montreal-based technology company said store associates at Brown Thomas and Arnotts “can now extend the same level of personalized service delivered in-store to customers beyond the store.” [See related story: With Salesfloor’s SocialShop, Sales Associates Can Create Shoppable Instagram Posts]

“By leveraging the Salesfloor platform, their associates will now have a 360-degree view of a customer’s preferences and purchase history that will allow them to deliver a seamless, personalized experience across all channels,” Salesfloor said.

The implementation of personalization technology platforms has become a priority for many retailers and brands looking to create a more relevant shopping experience for consumers. The drive for these investments is based on evolving consumer preferences. Shoppers increasingly gravitate toward brands and retailers that offer a variety of personalized experiences, which include offering detailed purchase histories, product and style recommendations.

Salesfloor offers a platform that serves as an interface between customers and in-store stylists via a mobile app.