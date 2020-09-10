Salesfloor said today the increase in online shopping this year has resulted in “unprecedented growth” for the company as businesses boost investments in omnichannel retailing.

The mobile clienteling platform provider said it has experienced a “250 percent increase in new business and strong demand for personalization of online customer experiences.” The technology is used by store associates to service shoppers online and in-stores via assisted selling and mobile POS.

“The increase in online shopping caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated retailers’ digital transformation efforts and their focus on solutions that help bridge the gap between online shoppers and in-store associates,” the company said in a statement, adding that it is seeing “a surge in companies looking to implement their clienteling solution to empower store associates to serve and sell to their customers online.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the number of store associates using the platform has almost doubled to 45,000 users. Store associates using the technology have seen $1.5 billion in sales, globally. And retailers and brands using the platform have also seen higher conversion rates. Salesfloor said retailers on the platform have seen their online sales “skyrocket by up to four-times compared to pre-pandemic data.”

View Gallery Related Gallery New York Spring 2021 Designer Inspirations: Part Two

“Retailers who launched Salesfloor during the pandemic achieved their first million dollars in sales on the platform 75 percent faster compared to retailers that launched before April 2020,” the company said. “Platform data from Q2 and Q3 shows a sustained increase of up to 700 percent more online interactions between shoppers and store associates, including through live chat, e-mail, text messaging and appointment requests.”

Ben Rodier, chief client officer at Salesfloor, said of the retailers that temporarily closed stores, “many of our clients equipped their remote employees with Salesfloor to enable them to continue serving online customers. Now that stores have reopened, there is still a pressing need to bridge the online-offline gap.”

Rodier said the average store associate “now serves 94 online customers per week, and we’re seeing sales conversion rates between 12 and 15 percent.”

In July, Salesfloor launched an awards program aimed at recognizing retail professionals who are working to deliver “personalized experiences for shoppers” while also “building and nurturing relationships” with them. Retail store-level managers and associates can nominate themselves or be nominated by someone else.