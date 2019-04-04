Salesfloor is now offering “SocialShop,” a feature on the technology company’s mobile platform that allows store associates to share shoppable Instagram posts with customers. The feature lets shoppers “click and buy” online while giving the store associate credit for the transaction, the company said today.

“Stylists from Neiman Marcus are one of the first retailers to launch Salesfloor’s SocialShop and are already reaping the benefits of social shopping on Instagram,” Salesfloor said in a statement. “A number of other Salesfloor clients are preparing to launch later this month. SocialShop is currently available for Instagram, and Salesfloor plans to expand the feature to other social networks later this year.”

When a store associate uses the program, they can add photos, shoppable products and marketing content to their own Instagram feed. “When the new feature is enabled, a SocialShop page is automatically created that showcases all of the associate’s Instagram posts on one page,” the company said. “Associates add their personal SocialShop link to their Instagram bio so that customers can shop recent posts.”

Oscar Sachs, chief executive officer and cofounder of Salesfloor said 30 percent of consumers who shop online stated they are likely to make purchases on social media sites. “Our clients realize that this represents a huge opportunity to leverage their associates’ connections and convert social media networks into a sales platform,” Sachs said.

Salesfloor’s technology is used by retailers and brands to empower sales associates by meeting consumer demand for making online purchases in stores. Last month the company rolled out a version of the platform for small to mid-size companies.