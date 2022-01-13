Salesforce Embraces the Future of Commerce with New Innovative Products and Partnerships

According to data from Salesforce, by next year 25 percent of shopping will occur outside of a brand’s website, app or physical store.

With new innovations and partnerships on its platform, Salesforce aims to help companies meet consumers no matter where they are, enable modernization of systems and develop more flexible digital strategies.

“Today, consumers expect retailers to offer their products anytime, anywhere and this is transforming the shopping experience,” said Lidiane Jones, executive vice president and general manager at Salesforce Digital Experiences. “Companies must quickly adapt and embrace emerging channels to provide their customers with more purchasing options and greater flexibility.”

New integrations to future-proof the shopping experience through Salesforce includes PayPal at checkout for Salesforce payments, starting February 2022. With PayPal’s integration into Salesforce Payments, companies are able to provide a simple, click-based configuration to reduce checkout friction and offer a more seamless experience that will drive sales.

Starting January 2022, Salesforce will also launch Salesforce commerce for B2B wholesale retail. The digital portal for wholesale apparel and fashion companies is built on Commerce Cloud by ISV partner XCentium and supports preseason ordering, in-season re-supply and fully automated interactions across self-service and sales teams.

The company’s new Datorama and Tableau Connectors will also help companies connect and visualize commerce and marketing data to further provide insights analytics and optimize relationships, ROI and revenue. Datorama connector for Salesforce order management system OMS, Datorama’s e-commerce data model and Tableau Connector for commerce cloud are generally available now.

Notably, Salesforce Social Commerce for China with Alibaba, which was originally announced in September and supports e-commerce across China-specific channels, is now generally available and has evolved to support retailers with the tools they need to thrive in China’s growing commerce ecosystem. New to the platform are systems that support digital commerce systems including Tableau, DingTalk, the retailer’s ERP and OMS, among others.