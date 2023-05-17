×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Angelina Jolie Is Launching a New Kind of Fashion Business

Runway

Gucci Cruise 2024 Lands at Seoul’s Historic Gyeongbokgung Palace

Fashion

Cannes Film Festival Opens With Michael Douglas Honor

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

SAP’s Robin Barrett Wilson shares insights into the ever-changing landscape of fashion retail and how brands are thinking about technology investments.

shopper
Consumer behaviors have changed the way people shop and interact with brands. Drazen - stock.adobe.com

SAP is making a number of Industries and Customer Experience (CX) announcements this week at the SAP Sapphire 2023 event. SAP Recommerce from SAP Commerce Cloud helps customers fuel business and improve sustainability, SAP CX industry accelerators boost customer experiences and offer personalized customer engagement with an SAP Digital Assistant.

The way Robin Barrett Wilson, Industry executive advisor of fashion at SAP, is thinking about everything right now, she told WWD, is all focused on the consumer. Brands are consumer-focused, considering how much behavior has changed in the wake of a pandemic and how to meet expectations.

Consumers, she said, want to be seen. “They are looking for a trusted brand to work with, they want to be sure where their products are being made is responsibly sourced, that products are being made by people who are paid a fair wage.” But they also want convenience, and stores have to be sure they have a product available when a customer wants it.

Related Galleries

While supply chain challenges are still very much an issue for companies, consumer behaviors have altered to adapt. And it all leads to, Wilson said, a personal experience being very personalized. According to SAP’s research, 76 percent of customers expect consistent interactions across all parts of a brand.

Consumers want everything to be efficient and personalized. “When fashion brands are thinking about that, they’re thinking about putting the customer at the center of everything they do,” said Wilson. While marketing and buying teams in the past would collaborate to tailor to find the customer, things have shifted. “It’s really the other way around. We know what the customers want, we know how they want to be treated and so now how do we tailor what we do for them?”

Importantly, part of creating a personalized experience today is considering AI and machine learning. SAP’s latest offering, SAP’s Digital Assistant, currently in alpha stage, integrated with SAP Start, uses generative AI to give sellers and support teams holistic insights, create recommendations, and automatically generate content to personalize customer experiences.

AI is certainly the hot topic of conversation today and while Wilson said it’s important to discuss, brands need to understand how to put some guardrails around it and monitor it from using chat for customer service to using future predicting capabilities.

“You don’t want to run off and do its own thing,” said Wilson. “We know this with ChatGPT. We don’t want to be serving up content to our customer that’s either not relevant or not true. [And that] goes back to trust and personalization. If our fashion customers are going to use AI, brands need to put guardrails in place and be sure that the data that’s coming out and being generated is relevant and true not only to the brands but also the customer, so they feel that the brand is trustworthy.”

While not quite table stakes yet, AI does hold an exciting possibility for brands who are technology advanced and, importantly, it all comes back to the consumer experience. The data is there, and now as the industry enters the new generation with AI and machine learning underneath it, it’s embedded into the solutions, said Wilson, and brands who have that will better refine interactions with customers for success.

Notably, SAP’s CX industry accelerators within retail, announced this week from SAP Customer Experience and available in the fourth quarter of 2023, are the first step in SAP’s recently announced industry-focused strategy for CX and will serve as a core part of future solution functionality. The industry-focused accelerators promise to deliver powerful analytics and intelligence that help businesses build consistent, meaningful customer experiences.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Hot Summer Bags

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Along the Evolving Consumer Journey, Shoppers Want to Be Seen

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad