×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: February 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Buyers Declare London Alive Again

Accessories

London Designers Go Big on Accessories, Deadstock and Logos

Eye

Frieze L.A. 2023: What Sold, the Hottest Bash and Celebrity Sightings

Men’s Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Saxx's very first stand-alone shop isn't in the real world, but the virtual one.

Saxx underwear metaverse virtual store
Saxx's virtual store was developed by Emperia and designed to highlight its DropTemp collection. Courtesy image

E-commerce began as separate side projects or wings of the business, but there’s no question that it has moved to the center of business and begat a newer wave of digital-first retail. Only time can tell if the metaverse will follow the same trajectory. But there’s at least one company apparently willing to make that bet.

Men’s underwear company Saxx chose the metaverse as the site of its first dedicated shop, the online brand revealed Tuesday.

Developed by virtual store developer Emperia, the immersive experience features a 360-degree WebVR environment designed to highlight underwear, tops and swimwear from the brand’s DropTemp collection, a line that features a proprietary evaporative fabric that was designed to amplify the body’s natural cooling capability. The tech wicks moisture away from the skin and distributes it evenly across the fabric, so it evaporates more easily even as the body sweats.

Related Galleries

The virtual scenery underscores the hot-cold theme, as the unusual sight of a snowfall in the desert greets online visitors. From there, they can wander the space and check out the products.

“We like to do things differently than other brands, and a virtual store gave us the opportunity to bring our DropTemp technology to life in an unexpected setting,” said Wendy Bennison, chief executive officer of Saxx. “This is an exciting step for Saxx as we’ll be able to connect with our customers in a new way.

“Not only does this mark our first virtual store, but it’s also our first-ever stand-alone retail location where shoppers can walk around and interact with our products — albeit virtually.”

The environment may be metaversal, but the shopping is real, with Saxx’s physical merchandise represented by 3D visual assets that people can browse in the open-air, virtual showroom. More products — such as underwear, short and long-sleeved tops, polos and water-friendly hoodies with UPF 50 protection — can be found by the swimming pool, and visitors are encouraged to dive in. Doing so unlocks another shopping area with more swimwear.

While Saxx bills the launch as the “first-ever dedicated virtual store by an underwear company,” it’s not the first such brand to dive into the virtual world. For instance, Victoria’s Secret filed patents for digital lingerie around this time last year, which begged a fascinating question of whether avatars actually need bras and other under garments. While the metaversatti pondered that, the company launched a Roblox destination for its Happy Nation brand a few months later.

Emperia, Saxx’s tech partner and developer, has been seeing significant momentum building among retailers. “[We saw] a great retail shift in 2022, with many of our partner brands creating virtual flagship stores, extending their e-commerce presence into a 3D form,” said Olga Dogadkina, Emperia’s cofounder and CEO. For Saxx, the launch allows the men’s brand to expand its reach to new, online-native customers, she added.

It’s the same reason that others, from fashion and footwear to food, venture into the metaverse, launching virtual pop-ups and events alongside their physical shows or main businesses. But far fewer, if any, dare to take up metaverse-first retail.

Saxx’s approach may be the closest thing to this sort of strategy, at least so far. But if it succeeds, it surely won’t be the last, and the effect of that could have far-reaching implications. After all, the advent of e-commerce, as a game-changing force in retail, started with books. Who’s to say that the birth of virtual commerce couldn’t start with underwear?

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Hot Summer Bags

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Men's Underwear Brand Opens Virtual Store

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad