×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty With NFTs

After launching a traditional loyalty program, the Amsterdam-based fashion brand is at again — this time with 100 percent more blockchain.

Scotch & Soda
Scotch & Soda is launching NFTs. Courtesy

Three months after fashion house Scotch & Soda launched its loyalty program, Club Soda, the Amsterdam-based brand leaped over version two and headed straight to Club Soda 3.0. Apparently, such is the power of NFTs.

Indeed, the new Club Soda 3.0 isn’t an evolution of the previous version — a still-nascent program that launched in June as a more traditional loyalty club with a digital membership card and discounts, early access to collections and other perks — but a blockchain-based reinvention. The Founders Pass NFTs are free, but only 100 will be minted.

According to the announcement, 3.0 members essentially get similar benefits covered in its traditional loyalty club, as well as “the opportunity to co-create new merchandise and experiences with us.” They are also welcome to join Scotch & Soda’s Discord server.

Related Galleries

The company briefly noted that members of the new program can join the brand’s Web3.0 community anonymously, without handing over an email, by using their public crypto wallet address. Blockchain is uniquely suited to address and secure matters such as identities, authentication, security, privacy and loyalty programs. That’s why some developers are enthusiastic about Web3.0, which is essentially the metaverse’s more blockchain-oriented cousin. It’s likely to become a higher priority over time, as more people become familiar with the technology.

The brand worked with L.A.-based blockchain, tech and design firm AE Studio to develop the new loyalty program as part of the pilot for Salesforce’s NFT Cloud, a new offering geared toward strengthening loyalty, connecting digital and physical experiences, fostering sustainability and building community based on trust and ownership.

Club Soda 3.0 may be part of the test, but the brand’s focus on Web3.0 is not, according to Stéphane Jaspar, Scotch & Soda’s chief marketing officer. It’s part of the company’s long-term strategy.

“We are taking the first steps to build a community in Web3 based around the free spirit values of our home city of Amsterdam,” he said, “and celebrate our members’ engagement, creativity and feedback, no matter where they are in the world or what their identity might be in ‘real life’, giving everyone a sense of ownership in the process.”

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Hot Summer Bags

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad