Scotch & Soda Lights Up Loyalty With NFTs

Three months after fashion house Scotch & Soda launched its loyalty program, Club Soda, the Amsterdam-based brand leaped over version two and headed straight to Club Soda 3.0. Apparently, such is the power of NFTs.

Indeed, the new Club Soda 3.0 isn’t an evolution of the previous version — a still-nascent program that launched in June as a more traditional loyalty club with a digital membership card and discounts, early access to collections and other perks — but a blockchain-based reinvention. The Founders Pass NFTs are free, but only 100 will be minted.

According to the announcement, 3.0 members essentially get similar benefits covered in its traditional loyalty club, as well as “the opportunity to co-create new merchandise and experiences with us.” They are also welcome to join Scotch & Soda’s Discord server.

The company briefly noted that members of the new program can join the brand’s Web3.0 community anonymously, without handing over an email, by using their public crypto wallet address. Blockchain is uniquely suited to address and secure matters such as identities, authentication, security, privacy and loyalty programs. That’s why some developers are enthusiastic about Web3.0, which is essentially the metaverse’s more blockchain-oriented cousin. It’s likely to become a higher priority over time, as more people become familiar with the technology.

The brand worked with L.A.-based blockchain, tech and design firm AE Studio to develop the new loyalty program as part of the pilot for Salesforce’s NFT Cloud, a new offering geared toward strengthening loyalty, connecting digital and physical experiences, fostering sustainability and building community based on trust and ownership.

Club Soda 3.0 may be part of the test, but the brand’s focus on Web3.0 is not, according to Stéphane Jaspar, Scotch & Soda’s chief marketing officer. It’s part of the company’s long-term strategy.

“We are taking the first steps to build a community in Web3 based around the free spirit values of our home city of Amsterdam,” he said, “and celebrate our members’ engagement, creativity and feedback, no matter where they are in the world or what their identity might be in ‘real life’, giving everyone a sense of ownership in the process.”