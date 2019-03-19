As digital convergence accelerates at retail, improving customer engagement becomes a priority since data shows that companies with an integrated and well-executed omnichannel approach see extraordinary levels of consumer retainment compared to retailers that do not.

It’s with this in mind that B2C marketing automation firm Selligent Marketing Cloud and customer experience management company Servion Global Solutions have partnered to bring “real-time omnichannel customer experiences” to consumers, globally.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed. In a joint statement, the solution providers said the deal aims to lead “the way in meeting the modern demands of B2C companies for integrated solutions across marketing, sales and support — driving elevated customer experiences and strategic business growth.”

John Hernandez, chief executive officer of Selligent, said retailers “often tout the latest technology and design but have not focused on some of the most meaningful aspects of customer experience: consistency, personalization and convenience.”

“As consumers become more empowered, brands will need to engage them in more meaningful ways than ever before – at the right moment and across all channels,” the ceo added.

The companies cited research from the Aberdeen Group that showed retailers and brands with robust omnichannel customer engagement strategies in place, “retain, on average, 89 percent of their customers compared to only 33 percent for those who do not.”

Selligent’s solution offers a “full view” of a shoppers’ interactions, “aggregating multichannel data to enable brands to deliver relevant, personalized communications at every touchpoint,” the company said adding that via the Selligent-Servion partnership, “companies can leverage these insights to create fully connected intelligent experiences.”

For B2C retailers and brands, the expected outcomes include: lower costs through “proactive customer communications” as well as more opportunities for “up-sells and cross-sells given full insight into the customer journey,” the companies noted. Other benefits include “tailored and consistent” communications between shoppers and retailers regardless of how and where they shop.