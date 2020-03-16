By  on March 16, 2020

At a difficult moment for physical commerce, Shopify unveiled technology tools to improve the online shopping experience: The retail technology platform now supports 3-D models and video, the company announced Monday.

Supporting product pages allow web site visitors to do more than just view an item; they can spin them around to see the back, bottom or sides. And because of Shopify’s work in augmented reality, they can even use their phones to place the virtual object in the real world.

