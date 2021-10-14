Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 14, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Willy Chavarria on Design Ethos, Latinx vs. Latine and What True Inclusivity Looks Like

Business

Vuori Sets Aggressive Expansion After $400M Investment

Business

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at The Wynn

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean, Mean Retailing Machines

The e-commerce tech company will bring ERP tools from Microsoft, Oracle and others directly into the platform to super-charge merchants.

New Shopify partnerships link up e-commerce
New Shopify partnerships link up e-commerce and enterprise resource planning tools, directly integrating solutions from Microsoft, Oracle and other cloud providers into the platform. Courtesy image

Shopify wants its merchants to shoot for the clouds.

The Canadian retail technology company has struck a new raft of partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle and other cloud providers to help Shopify stores soup up their operations.

Announced Thursday, the deal brings enterprise resource planning, or ERP, tools to the platform. Such tools are often used by large organizations, creating efficiencies by tying into inventory control, finance and other back-end systems.

According to Mark Bergen, vice president of Shopify, the platform “supports businesses during all stages of their journeys, from first sale to full scale.” Indeed, more than 10,000 merchants of various sizes use Shopify Plus service to set up stores, manage their volume and wrangle other operations, including brands like Allbirds, Gymshark and Lord & Taylor.

Related Galleries

As it was, making various systems work together had been more of a piecemeal affair connected through third-party services and apps. Now, they’ll be able to take up Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Oracle NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica or Brightpearl directly integrated inside the Shopify ecosystem. That’s just the start, as the company plans to expand the list of providers over time.

The company also introduced a Shopify Global ERP Program, an extension of its Shopify Plus Certified App Partner Program, that allows these and future ERP partners to build direct integrations and launch them in the Shopify App Store.

“Joining forces with Shopify to integrate Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central will help more merchants deliver great experiences to their customers by seamlessly linking commerce and ERP,” said Charles Lamanna, corporate vice president, Microsoft business applications and platform.

“At a time when merchants need to harness data everywhere to transform the shopping experience, we’re excited to connect data between ERP and commerce,” he added. “Innovation begins with data-fueled insights and more connected operations will help merchants take the industry into the future.”

Shopify believes that if merchants better connect their workflows, it will allow them to make data-informed decisions, have more control over the data and allow for more automations, saving them time and money.

From the partners’ perspective, the move may be a bid to stanch Amazon’s mammoth and growing cloud business. Amazon Web Services has become a critical part of the e-tail giant’s operation, fueling more than $13.5 billion in operating profits last year — nearly two-thirds of the whole company’s profits over the entirety of 2020.

Andy Jassy, Jeff Bezos’ successor as Amazon’s chief executive officer, hails from the AWS division, running it until his promotion this summer — giving the industry reason to believe that the company’s cloud pursuits will remain a continuing driver for the company.

By joining forces with Shopify, Microsoft, Oracle and the others suddenly gain access to millions of merchants. As of its second-quarter earnings report, Shopify counted more than 1.7 million businesses on its platform worldwide. Results for the third quarter will be reported in two weeks.

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad