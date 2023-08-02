Shopify Posts Higher Losses but GMV Grows

Shopify widened its loss in the second quarter but revenues rose due to the company’s expanding client base and growing portfolio of tools provided to clients.

Shopify’s operating loss was $1.6 billion, which includes $1.7 billion in one-time items from the impairment and acceleration of stock-based compensation related to the sales of logistics businesses, as well as severance. Excluding these one-time charges, operating income was positive for the quarter, the company said Wednesday.

The net loss was $1.31 billion last quarter compared to a loss of $1.2 billion in the year-ago period.

Gross merchandise volume increased 17 percent to $55 billion, an increase of $8.2 billion over the second quarter of 2022, and up 18 percent on a constant currency basis.

Total revenue increased 31 percent to $1.7 billion compared to the prior year, up 31 percent on a constant currency basis.

Shopify, which has built a global business enabling small entrepreneurs to set up online stores, last January introduced “Commerce Components” where enterprise retailers — those that typically range from $500 million to multiple billions of dollars in gross merchandise value — can integrate components of Shopify into their own systems on an a la carte basis.

Last June, Shopify introduced “Collabs Network,” an application that any Shopify merchant can install for free, enabling them to build up a database of creators to work with to acquire customers and build sales, while enabling creators to search for products and connect with brands and retailers they feel best suited to partner with.

“Our business momentum has led to another quarter of strong financial results. We’re not just shipping products faster, but we are also expanding our global merchant base, all while improving our ability to generate greater free cash flow,” said Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify. “As we lean into the new shape of Shopify, our focus remains on building the world’s best product to empower entrepreneurs and businesses everywhere.”

At the close of the stock market Wednesday, which had its second bad day in a row, Shopify stock was down about 7.5 percent to $62.43. But upon releasing its second-quarter report after the market closed, the stock starting inching back.

For the third quarter of 2023, Shopify expects: