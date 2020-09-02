Jon Wexler has found a new home at Shopify.

The former Adidas executive, who oversaw the Yeezy business, has joined Shopify as the vice president of its creator and influencer program. In the role he will assume on Sept. 14, Wexler will help artists and creators scale their brands and businesses, thus enhancing Shopify’s relationships with entrepreneurs.

“I’m a longtime admirer of Shopify, and I strongly believe in its mission to level the playing field for entrepreneurs,” Wexler said. “Joining Shopify to build and lead their creator and influencer program, I’ll have a unique opportunity to help makers and artists of all sizes and scopes build connections with their customers. That’s incredibly special.”

Wexler parted ways with Adidas on Aug. 31, ending a 13-year tenure with the company. He served in global brand manager and entertainment and influencer marketing roles before overseeing the Yeezy brand as general manager. Adidas also credited Wexler for establishing partnerships with Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams.

Shopify has made several bold moves this year. The Canadian e-commerce platform added 3-D modeling and video for its product pages, launched its shopping assistant app, signed an exclusive deal with Affirm, allowing for installment payment plans, and expanded its partnership with Walmart Inc.

“Combining Jon, Shopify and the creator community will be a game changer in how this group uses its influence to create world-class brands,” said Loren Padelford, vice president and general manager at Shopify. “Our goal is to help as many aspiring entrepreneurs as possible go from just an idea to a thriving and successful business. Creators and influencers are a unique type of entrepreneur — and we want them to build their brands and legacies on Shopify. This is why I am so excited to have Jon join our team.”