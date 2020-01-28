LONDON — Diversity, inclusion and sustainability are top media impact boosters as they enhance brands’ relevance to today’s consumers. According to Launchmetrics’ latest “Data on the Runway” report, the evolution of “social values” in society is impacting brands’ popularity and consumer engagement.

A case in point is Tommy Hilfiger’s spring 2020 show in collaboration with Zendaya, which was praised for its diverse casting. It ranked among the top three New York Fashion Week shows in terms of media impact value or MIV.