Speed Commerce Taps Enveyo for Logistics Optimization Software

Speed Commerce, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider has tapped the technology of Enveyo, a provider of logistics data management and shipping optimization software.

In a statement, Enveyo said the success of Speed Commerce is based on customer satisfaction of its manufacturing and retail partners while also meeting its own growth goals.

Robert Tillman, senior director of operations at Speed Commerce, said selecting the right technology partner for the company’s needs was critical. “Topping our list of priorities was a partner that has vast industry knowledge with a robust platform that enables quick pivots,” Tillman said. “The small parcel market is constantly evolving — it’s critical that our partner, and platform, are capable of evolving alongside it.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Speed Commerce team to support their organizational growth goals,” says Coby Nilsson, Enveyo’s chief executive officer and co-founder. “More B2C and B2B brands are seeking modern 3PL operations with data-driven technology at the core. We’re excited to be part of the competitive-differentiating solution Speed Commerce is offering.”

Enveyo said Speed Commerce selected its platform “because it enables the team to centralize its logistics tech stack and manage mission-critical tasks in a single suite, allowing the Speed Commerce team to focus its attention on its customers, not unintelligent systems.”

Enveyo’s cloud-based suite of tools allows Speed Commerce to manage logisitics reporting as well as predictive analytics and small parcel auditing, among other functions. The platform can help Speed Commerce respond “to shipment trends through Enveyo’s supply chain data control tower, and quickly implement sophisticated small parcel transportation strategies,” the company said, adding that the platform can also automate “advanced multi-carrier rate shopping to ensure customers get the best carrier, service and rate for every package.”

Another value of the platform is its ability to streamline customer billing management processes “by integrating carriers, business systems, and clients,” Enveyo stated.