Splitit Checkout Plugin Now Available at SAP Store

Splitit, the buy now, pay later solution provider, said its Splitit Checkout Plugin is now available on the SAP Store. The company said the SAP Commerce Cloud integration now makes it faster and easier for large enterprises that have more advanced and complex selling capabilities “to add Splitit’s Installments-as-a-Service to their e-commerce site.”

The company said the Checkout Plugin “simplifies the integration of Splitit for merchants while reducing integration investment costs.”

Ran Landau, chief technology officer for Splitit, said the company’s “first white-label plug-in for SAP Commerce Cloud merchants provides a faster path to bringing our industry-leading Installments-as-a-Service to their customers. Landau said this is critical for larger-sized merchants, “especially those with complex workflows which need a simplified solution with minimal technical lift.”

The company’s Installments-as-a-Service is simply embedded in the retailer’s current checkout flow and is designed to be completely customizable. Splitit said retailers could choose from a range of installment options “and easily add upstream messaging to their site, all in their own brand look and feel. The merchant branded experience reduces the clutter and confusion of multiple payment logos throughout the customer journey.”

Splitit is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program and also said it has native integrations with global e-commerce platforms that include Shopify, Magento, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Wix, WooCommerce and BigCommerce.

SAP Store (store.sap.com) aims to deliver a simplified and connected digital customer experience “for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners,” SAP noted, adding that users can find the “SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.”