Monday's Digital Daily: December 5, 2022

SVB-backed Platform Aims to Increase Start-ups’ Probability of Success

StartupOS is designed to help early-stage start-ups with free access to tools needed to accelerate growth.

StartupOS
StartupOS. Courtesy Image.

StartupOS, the software development company backed by SVB, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, has announced the launch of its platform for early-stage start-ups designed to accelerate the growth of companies and raise capital. The company is accepting applications from founders, mentors, sponsors and business partners to be a part of its ecosystem.

Built to empower, the platform gives founders free access to business tools, guidance, mentors and investors. Founders can participate in learn-by-doing exercises that can assess and benchmark at any stage or need in a company’s journey. This can be used for validating ideas, building a minimally viable product or achieving product market fit.

“We know from working with thousands of start-ups that validating an idea, developing product-market fit and getting feedback from a trusted community of peers and mentors is incredibly important to the success of a young company,” said Ashraf Hebela, StartupOS board member and head of SVB Startup Banking at Silicon Valley Bank. “We’re proud to support StartupOS and their mission to provide equitable access to business tools and sources of funding for all founders.”

Paul Pluschkell, cofounder and chief executive officer of StartupOS, started StartupOS with his 25-year history of executive leadership experience as an entrepreneur, including exits from companies such as MXNet, IXnet, Spigit, Global Center and Kandy. His goal for StartupOS is to “dramatically increase the overall number of start-ups and their probability of success for new, personally and regionally diverse generations of founders.”

“One of the primary reasons startups are successful is because they were empowered from the beginning of the journey with access to the tools, sources of funding and network needed to support the growth of their company,” Pluschkell said. “Unfortunately, however, not every founder has the same level of empowerment and support due to their background and or geographic location. Through StartupOS, we aim to change that.”

The StartupOS platform is launching with highly experienced and successful business executives that are ready to mentor start-ups. Through mentorship, the company says, start-ups will be provided with access to the knowledge, best practices and expertise in areas they need it the most. Long term, the company plans to build the largest mentor network geared toward helping and improving the next generation of founders’ chances of success.

Additionally, the platform’s partner ecosystem will offer founders access and discounts to solutions and services that start-ups need for operations.

The company projects that in early first-quarter 2023, founders will also be able to connect with a network of investors to provide them with access to funding resources through a series of matched connections on the platform.

