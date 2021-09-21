Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier See a Bright Future Ahead

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Business

Expectations Run High Ahead of Milan Fashion Week

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As Revenue Breaks $570M

And, according to Stitch Fix chief executive officer Elizabeth Spaulding, you haven't seen anything yet.

Stitch Fix katrina lake
Stitch Fix's corporate signage at its San Francisco headquarters. Adriana Lee

Stitch Fix’s business is booming, as fiscal fourth-quarter earnings revealed a jump in revenue, to $571.2 million, and a swelling active client base.

The fashion e-commerce company sailed over revenue expectations of $548 million and earnings of 19 cents a share handily leapfrogged the 13 cents analysts anticipated. Active clients climbed to almost 4.2 million, marking 18 percent growth year-over-year.

Wall Street rewarded the company by catapulting shares up more than 17 percent in after-hours trading.

Elizabeth Spaulding, chief executive officer, attributed the success to “strength in our top-line business through both our fixed and Direct Buy offering. Overall in Q4, we delivered $571 million in net revenue, representing 29 percent growth over Q4 2020, along with $55 million in adjusted EBITDA.”

Related Galleries

She believes the last year and a half — essentially, the first phases of the COVID-19 era — “ushered in a new era for apparel and footwear retail shifting our category from roughly 25 percent of sales online to nearly 40 percent online with a meaningful, and we believe permanent, shift in consumer behavior.”

Decoding that, Stitch Fix wound up benefiting enormously from the surge in online shopping, particularly given its focus on technology.

“As a result of this shift, and our proactive focus on innovation, this period has been a galvanizing moment for Stitch Fix as consumers adapted,” she continued. “We intentionally and successfully captured an outsize piece of the disrupted apparel market by leveraging new product innovations, evolving our assortment and using our personalized experience to migrate more clients into our ecosystem.”

Interestingly, one of the company’s latest updates loomed rather large on the call: Stitch Fix’s new Freestyle service, which was only unveiled in recent weeks — too late for its effects to drive the numbers.

But the company planted the seed for what it sees as future growth with this announcement.

In reality, Freestyle isn’t entirely new, but an evolution of its existing Direct Buy business, except now unleashed for anyone, not just subscribers. The service functionally curates a personalized shopping feed of products based on style preferences from a quiz, shopping history, fit and size. Stitch Fix very much sees it as a gateway to bring more consumers into its fold.

In some ways, it brings the company, whose business was built on a data intelligence-fueled subscription model, a little closer to traditional e-commerce. But there’s a twist: Freestyle is not based on search, the typical keyword-driven way of seeking out product. That means there may be some element of risk, if people don’t see something they want.

The company is dedicated to ensuring that doesn’t happen, focusing on its data and algorithms to drive more fashion intelligence. It also plans on a number of expansions, such as adding more brands, driving more advertising — including influencer marketing, particularly using stylists as influencers, as it has tested in the U.K. — to raise awareness and adding additional product categories.

“Today, we are a largely U.S.-based business with a heavy focus on tops and bottoms, representing over 75 percent of our sales, yet only 30 percent of our relevant apparel categories,” Spaulding added. “We are currently focused at affordable and mid-tier price points, sold through a strong assortment of exclusive and national brands. We are now expanding into our broader range of brands and price points, as well as investing further and product categories where we are seeing promising success to Freestyle and Fix Preview — namely footwear, dresses, outerwear, accessories, and sleep and loungewear.

“These product categories represent $90 billion in the U.S. women’s market alone, and we have already started to see higher growth rates in categories, like dresses, to our Freestyle experience, relative to fixes,” she added.

Stitch Fix isn’t relying solely on Freestyle or changes to the assortment alone, nor is it abandoning the subscription service that built the business. The company plans ongoing investment in Fix Preview, the service that allows subscribers to vet items before they’re shipped, and it’s also pushing on new models, like consignment and Drop Ship. On the latter two, Spaulding noted that “we’ve had multiple beta programs across both of those, and we’re really in build mode. [We] have the infrastructure, the vendor tools, the ability to automate the capabilities to be able to bring that fully to life.”

All of these different aspects of the business will inform one another to create a matrix of fashion data, buying behaviors and preferences that, the company hopes, will keep people fixated on its fashion proposition.

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Stitch Fix: Q4 2021 Soars, As

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad