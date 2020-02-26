By  on February 26, 2020

StockX has tapped Vishnu Patankar as its chief technology officer.

Patankar, who joins the sneaker and streetwear marketplace from Groupon, has a 20-plus-year career at technology companies such as Intel and Microsoft, worked 10 years at Amazon, and served as chief technology officer of Groupon’s Goods and Travel business.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers