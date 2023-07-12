Stylitics Inks Deal to Acquire Wide Eyes

Stylitics, the AI-powered digital merchandising and styling technology platform, inked a deal to acquire Wide Eyes, a visual AI solution provider based in Barcelona.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Stylitics said in a statement that the acquisition enhances its “inspirational commerce platform with image recognition and artificial intelligence technology that drives easier product discovery and faster conversion.”

The acquisition occurs as more retailers, brands and consumer embrace visual merchandising and shopping. Stylitics said its platform was built “to make all visual content shoppable enabling visual search and image-based shopping on the front-end, while expanding computer vision-driven product attribution and data enrichment on the back-end.”

Additionally, the acquisition further expands Stylitics’ growing presence in Europe and the U.K., the company said while also noting that the deal adds local teams in Spain “to service growth with retail industry clients across the EU.”

Rohan Deuskar, founder and chief executive officer of Stylitics, said Wide Eye’s technology is based “on several years of cutting-edge R&D, and are widely used by many of Europe’s top retailers. We’re excited to bring these advanced capabilities and benefits to our retail customers and their shoppers, and look forward to sharing several feature expansions later this fall.”

Rohan Deuskar, founder and chief executive officer of Stylitics.

As part of the deal, Stylitics said Wide Eye team of engineers and customer success professionals located in Spain will join the company. Luis Manent, CEO and cofounder of Wide Eyes, and other key executives will also join the Stylitics leadership team.

Manent said in a statement that his team shares “the same vision for the use of AI and advanced image technology to help brands build better shopping experiences for customers that are more personal, interactive and responsive.”

“This is especially important as a majority of consumers today want to make purchases based on visual searches,” Manent said. “I am very excited about the opportunities we now have as part of Stylitics to further advance our technology and bring next gen AI visual solutions to the best retailers in the world.”

Stylitics said to date, it has driven more than $4 billion in incremental revenue for its customers with more than 200 million additional units sold through 4,500 brands and retailers. “The platform includes the leading solution to build outfits and product bundling at scale in over 50 billion shopper sessions a year, resulting in increased product discovery and basket size, with an average 23 percent increase in units per transaction and a 21 percent increase in average order value for its partner brands and retailers,” the company said.

Wide Eyes was found in 2013, and is integrated with retailers in more than 100 countries, “with millions of unique users per day,” the company said noting that its clients “include the largest global retailers based in Spain and throughout the EU.”