Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis reunited for a screening of "Thelma & Louise," held by Kering’s Women in Motion.
The pioneering actresses discussed activism and the legacy of politics in film.
“It turned out to be something that was so empowering and infuriating at the time,” Sarandon said, during her opening remarks. “One of my favorite lines is, ‘You are what you settle for,’ and I’m happy that this time, when we’re celebrating the anniversary of women being able to vote, that we’re not going to settle.”
Tap the link in bio for more.
Report: @JamesManso
📸: @slovekinpics
—
#wwdeye
#thelmaandlouise
#susansarandon
#geenadavis