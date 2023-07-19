Sweaty Betty Taps NewStore for Mobile Point of Sale Solution

Sweaty Betty is tapping NewStore for its mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) platform in 73 stores in the U.K. and Ireland.

NewStore said in a statement that by replacing the retailer’s legacy POS with NewStore, “the London-based brand now runs its retail operations entirely on iPhone, laying the groundwork for the company’s omnichannel transformation.”

Simon Pakenham-Walsh, chief technology officer of Sweaty Betty, said the brand “has quickly grown from a small London boutique to an international business. During this process, we recognized the importance of providing a seamless and scalable omnichannel experience for our customers and store colleagues.”

Pakenham-Walsh said they chose to work with NewStore “because its platform does not carry the complex technical debt of the industry’s legacy solutions, and the company’s vision aligns perfectly with our strategy, which includes having an extensible, modern and API-first technology stack.”

Jessica Coleman, omnichannel product owner at Sweaty Betty, said the mPOS platform “has had a tremendous impact on our day-to-day operations. Not only were we able to implement the technology quickly, but it has also reduced the operational workload of our store and support office teams by 75 percent.”

Coleman said the platform “has ultimately given autonomy back to our employees, enabling them to provide exceptional service and enhance the overall customer experience.”

There have been other benefits as well. Aside from creating a better shopping experience for customers, NewStore said its platform “empowers store associates to swiftly assist customers during peak shopping hours, shortening wait times and optimizing the checkout experience.” The company went on to note that the platform’s intuitive user interface has also streamlined the refund process. “Last but not least, NewStore has simplified the training and onboarding process for store associates, ensuring they are well-equipped to deliver value for both the brand and its shoppers as quickly as possible,” the company said.

Stephan Schambach, founder and chief executive officer of NewStore, said the retailer’s decision to implement NewStore “underscores its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. It is also a testament to our platform’s ease of use and scalability. By embracing a mobile-first omnichannel strategy, Sweaty Betty is setting the standard for [direct-to-consumer] brands in the activewear space, and we will continue to play a pivotal role in the company’s transformation.”