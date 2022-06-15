Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Wales Bonner Looks to Renaissance Italy, Ghanaian Artistry for Pitti

Fashion

Ann Demeulemeester Has New and Old ‘Friends,’ but She Never Looks Back

Business

Zalando Buys Control of Highsnobiety

Respect and Utility Key in NFT Success, Says Tag Heuer’s Frédéric Arnault

The chief executive officer explained why an NFT viewer was the Swiss watchmaker’s first Web3 move.

Tag Heuer NFT Viewer Connected Calibre
The Lens watch face for Tag Heuer's Connected Calibre E4 Smartwatch. Courtesy of Tag Heuer

PARIS — Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve: thanks to Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer, it’s your NFT collection you’ll be able to display on your wrist, proof of ownership and all.

Owners of its Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch will now be able to showcase their digital collection using the dedicated viewer in its new Lens watch face.

With still and animated digital collectibles supported, it’s a far cry from having to pull out one’s smartphone to open a digital wallet or using static images as device backgrounds or phone cases, the watchmaker’s chief executive officer Frédéric Arnault told WWD.

“That’s not really your NFT, it’s an image of it,” he pointed out, adding that given the value of digital artwork, “you want to be able to showcase it on something as unique and special as it is.”

Related Galleries

Proof of ownership will also be displayed as a hexagonal cloud of particles gravitating around the digital artwork, which can be resized to its owner’s liking.

Putting an NFT viewer in a smartwatch felt right to address the needs of collectors, given their affinity toward tech devices and appetite to showcase their digital identities and ownership credentials.

“A watch is a great format for yourself [to admire your collection] and as a conversation starter. [Collectors] are passionate, they talk about them all the time,” he continued, admitting that he was among them.

And the intuitive display has also allowed non-NFT enthusiasts to start seeing the point, the executive added.

This could also pave the way to changing the way time is displayed.

Although Tag Heuer’s most successful watch faces remain those mimicking mechanical timepieces such as the most-downloaded Heuer 02 with its chronograph-style display, Arnault believes connected devices offer new creative avenues and that NFTs will, in time, be a key in moving away from watch hands.

Case in point: while an NFT takes pride of place in the new Lens display, time is indicated by a discreet triangle and circle near the bezel, indicating hours and minutes, respectively.

Asked why the brand didn’t dive into the Web3 space with its own digital artwork, the executive felt there was a positioning challenge toward the NFT community, which numbers around 500,000 around the world but is rapidly growing.

“It’s difficult for a brand to land in that space without showing respect and recognition towards what the community is. Our approach is to show that we are part of it, first by accepting crypto payments and now giving the ability to visualize existing NFTs,” said the executive.

Frédéric Arnault
Frédéric Arnault Gian Marco Castelberg/Courtesy of Tag Heuer

He credited NFTs’ potential monetization for drumming up interest in creators and attracting large volumes of investment that have financed creativity on a scale that didn’t previously exist.

Artistic considerations aside, “what’s most important is why a digital collectible has value. What utility lies behind it: services, access, drops? Launching an NFT collection is a very involving choice because you have to have a vision on how to maintain value so that clients will want to have and continue to be part of the community,” he continued.

Among those successful in harnessing “a good concept with real engagement strategies in terms of drops and the whole universe [each brand] has created around these avatars,” he named Rtfkt, Takashi Murakami’s “Murakami.Flowers” and Bored Ape, who gained “the most traction [by being] the first to work their brand differently, giving the intellectual property to their community [and in succession] creating a universe, a land, a metaverse.”

Given the outsized importance of community in the Web3 space, which he likened to the watch collecting world, Arnault is convinced that blockchain and NFTs will fundamentally change the face of luxury.

“What clients have in their wallet will change the way CRM is done and how brands engage with them,” he said, although he admits it will take time given the steep technological and time-consuming barriers to entry.

Innovations that will lessen the environmental impact of their current energy-intensive production will also be key.

“I’d be surprised if no one finds a way to make crypto efficient within the next decade,” he said, naming quantum computing as another coming paradigm shift for crypto as calculations speed up.

If recent cryptocurrency crashes have made headlines by wiping out billions, Arnault viewed them as a good thing that “repels speculators and puts an end to dilettante projects,” expressing the opinion that the field’s unicorns were now being built.

As for the shape Tag Heuer’s Web3 presence will take, the executive declined to share specifics but noted that “going too fast or being first” wasn’t necessary.

“I could tell you what we’re not going to do right now, or within the next five years, but I never want to say never. A month in crypto is [equivalent to] a year. You have to be agile, to question the way you function — it’s a risk-taking mind-set,” he said.

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Hot Summer Bags

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Respect and Utility Key in NFT

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad