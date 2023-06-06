Tech Forum Eyes the Future of Fashion

The WWD Tech Symposium has just added another speaker. Stefano Rosso, chief executive officer and founder of D-Cave, has joined the lineup for the virtual and complimentary event, which will be available on demand from July 3 through Sept. 3.

D-Cave is a lifestyle plan that serves the gaming platform. Rosso is a board member of the OTB Group, which is the parent company of Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Viktor & Rolf, Staff International and Brave Kid.

The event’s sessions include “What’s Next for the Fashion Metaverse,” which is a roundtable featuring Sebastien Borget, chief operating officer and cofounder of The Sandbox; Diego Di Tommaso, chief operating officer and cofounder of Over the Reality, and Sam Hamilton, creative director at Decentraland. Miles Socha, editor of international at WWD, will moderate the session.

Other sessions include “Futuristic Fusion of Science, Fashion and Innovation” with Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, who are the cofounders of the Parisian label Coperni and who used a spray painted technique for their final look with Bella Hadid. The two will discuss how the fusion of science and innovation is shaping the future of wearable textiles. The session with be moderated by Joelle Diderich, Paris bureau chief at WWD.

“Why They Buy: The Consumer Psychology Behind NFTs” is a session that will feature Olivier Tjon, director at Beyond Reason. Tjon will share insights into how the advances in neuroscience helped uncover the psychological and biological secrets of purchase decisions in luxury, art and NFTs.

The context of this year’s symposium is framed by not only new technologies but how retailers and brands are rethinking how data, AI and the metaverse can be used to better engage consumers and the online communities they belong to. The aim of the event is to arm fashion and luxury brands with the tools and strategies needed to succeed in a technology-powered industry.

