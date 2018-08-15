After deploying an artificial intelligence-powered solution from Nice InContact into its chatbot, TechStyle Fashion Group said it experienced cost savings while maintaining “satisfied” shoppers as well as having fewer calls to live service agents.

Nice InContact’s “CXone” AI self-service solution was integrated into the SmartAction Omni-bot platform with the goal of improving operational efficiency and enhancing the customer experience, the technology company said.

TechStyle Fashion Group, which owns JustFab, Fabletics, Fabkids and ShoeDazzle brands, “had been offering conversational voice self-service for several months but wanted to offer a similar self-service experience in their fastest-growing channel: chat,” Nice InContact said in a statement adding that before the AI self-service solution was deployed, “chats were directly routed to a live chat agent without any authentication or self-service features. This caused spikes in volume and made it difficult to staff appropriately, especially considering the cyclical nature of the business. TechStyle needed a way to ease the stress on forecasting and staffing.”

As a result of using the AI solution in its chatbot, TechStyle said it experienced $1.1 million in savings for 2017, “calculated per agent reduction, average handle time decrease and containment,” the company said. The fashion company also saw an overall containment average of 18.5 percent, which meant “fewer calls to live agents.” There was also a 45-second reduction in average service call handling time and a member satisfaction rate of 77 percent, which the company noted was consistent with historical averages — and meant that use of AI did not disrupt the shopper’s experience.

“In addition to reducing calls to agents for transactional and traditionally self-service issues, the chatbot’s proactive, context-inclusive handoff of more complex chat sessions to live agents enabled quicker resolutions,” Nice InContact stated. “As a result, members now have 24/7 availability to self-service features like checking on the status of an order, billing questions and skipping a month.”

Paul Jarman, chief executive officer of Nice InContact, said the CXone customer experience platform “enables contact centers to customize robust solutions and continually adapt to changing requirements and customer expectations.”