Ted Baker is embracing the social media customer by joining Instagram Checkout, the U.K.-based brand announced Tuesday.

According to the company, the checkout feature “offers customers a new, easier way to discover and shop for products.” The initial purchase requires registration and payment details, but after that, Instagram users will able to buy from the @ted_baker channel in just a click or two. The shopping experience, from inspiration or discovery to transaction, all takes place without leaving the app.

Checkout, announced in 2019 as a limited test with a select group of brands, expanded in August 2020 on the heels of the Facebook Shop and Instagram Shop rollout. From that point, the tech company made the feature available to all eligible U.S. business and creator accounts with an Instagram Shop.

Even with the expansion, transactions are still limited as a U.S.-only affair. That means fans located closer to the fashion company’s home turf will have to wait a bit longer before they can Insta-purchase.

After a difficult year for Ted Baker — and, in fact, most retail businesses — the company has been looking at new ways to reach shoppers. In the fall, the brand announced support for Apple Pay and Klarna purchase options, as well as introduced a messaging-based virtual shopping experience called Ask Ted Baker.

The service essentially offers customers a remote personal shopper, with interactions conducted via live chat using photos, videos and text messages. The project was developed with messaging app Hero and announced in November.

Earlier that month, Jennifer Roebuck, chief customer officer at Ted Baker, told WWD that the brand is “targeting a more youthful customer.” The company’s focus on new digital options and experiences appears to reflect the priority, as much as the new fashion sensibilities ushered in by Anthony Cuthbertson, the brand’s new global creative director.

He weighed in about his first full collection for Ted Baker — an assortment that invokes a more casual ethos by design, Cuthbertson said — in an interview with WWD. “We’re rewriting the codes to make them more relevant to today,” he explained.

