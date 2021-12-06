Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With NuOrder by Lightspeed

The Bay, which operates thebay.com marketplace in Canada, has partnered with NuOrder by Lightspeed to “further accelerate its digital-first transformation.”

NuOrder by Lightspeed is a business-to-business marketplace platform connecting retail buyers and suppliers in real time to develop assortments and complete orders. The technology is designed to help buyers make decisions and collaborate more easily with vendors with its “visually driven and intuitive platform,” NuOrder said in its announcement.

“Delivering an assortment that reflects the brands, quality and lifestyle that our customers trust us to deliver is essential to The Bay experience,” said Laura Janney, The Bay’s chief merchant. “We are driving a customer-centric approach across our business, and the NuOrder by Lightspeed platform now streamlines our internal process with significant speed and efficiency, and allows us to elevate and cater to market preferences through curated on-trend assortments.” The partnership launches Friday.

Olivia Skuza, co-founder of NuOrder and general manager of NuOrder by Lightspeed, said the platform “has innovated the buying process to enable real-time collaboration, inventory management efficiencies and effective collaboration, all which drive meaningful business results.”

“Through a fully integrated system with The Bay, NuOrder by Lightspeed automates the purchase order/item creation process to further expedite delivery and, ultimately, the online offer, showcasing product to customers faster than ever before,” NuOrder said in a statement.

Lightspeed acquired NuOrder earlier this year. Lightspeed connects approximately 3,000 brands and more than 100,000 retailers, the company said. The technology provides virtual showrooms technology, visual assortment and merchandising tools, payments and data integration. Lightspeed indicated that its cloud commerce solution “transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.”