Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group IPO Attracting Additional Investors

Fashion

Chanel Responds to TikTok Controversy Over Advent Calendar

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With NuOrder by Lightspeed

The technology is designed to make buying and taking orders easier between stores and suppliers.

The Bay, which operates thebay.com marketplace
The Bay, which operates thebay.com marketplace in Canada.

The Bay, which operates thebay.com marketplace in Canada, has partnered with NuOrder by Lightspeed to “further accelerate its digital-first transformation.”

NuOrder by Lightspeed is a business-to-business marketplace platform connecting retail buyers and suppliers in real time to develop assortments and complete orders. The technology is designed to help buyers make decisions and collaborate more easily with vendors with its “visually driven and intuitive platform,” NuOrder said in its announcement.

“Delivering an assortment that reflects the brands, quality and lifestyle that our customers trust us to deliver is essential to The Bay experience,” said Laura Janney, The Bay’s chief merchant. “We are driving a customer-centric approach across our business, and the NuOrder by Lightspeed platform now streamlines our internal process with significant speed and efficiency, and allows us to elevate and cater to market preferences through curated on-trend assortments.” The partnership launches Friday.

Olivia Skuza, co-founder of NuOrder and general manager of NuOrder by Lightspeed, said the platform “has innovated the buying process to enable real-time collaboration, inventory management efficiencies and effective collaboration, all which drive meaningful business results.”

“Through a fully integrated system with The Bay, NuOrder by Lightspeed automates the purchase order/item creation process to further expedite delivery and, ultimately, the online offer, showcasing product to customers faster than ever before,” NuOrder said in a statement.

Lightspeed acquired NuOrder earlier this year. Lightspeed connects approximately 3,000 brands and more than 100,000 retailers, the company said. The technology provides virtual showrooms technology, visual assortment and merchandising tools, payments and data integration. Lightspeed indicated that its cloud commerce solution “transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.”

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Last June, Lightspeed agreed to acquire NuOrder for about $425 million in cash and stock shares. At the same time, Lightspeed also purchased Ecwid, a U.S.-based global e-commerce platform, for about $500 million.

NuOrder, founded in 2011, serves more than 3,000 brands and saw 100,000-plus retailers generate more than $11.5 billion in orders through its platform in the trailing 12-month period ended March 31. It achieved revenues of more than $20 million and grew at a rate exceeding 30 percent year-over-year during the same period.

Hudson’s Bay Co. this year separated the e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores operations of its three divisions — Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson’s Bay and Saks Off 5th — into separate companies. The strategy has quickly captured the imagination of the retail industry and sparked controversy over whether it can benefit companies or not. Activist investors are pressing Macy’s Inc. and Kohl’s Corp. to also separate their e-commerce and physical store businesses to raise shareholder value.

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Marketplace Marriage: The Bay Partners With

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad