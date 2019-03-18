Third time’s a charm. If Yerdle, the re-commerce logistics platform working directly with brands such as Patagonia to resell its goods, does its job well — then the customer won’t notice it at all.

California-based start-up Yerdle is working to help brands “own their own resale market,” challenging marketplace competitors such as eBay and The Real Real.

Using bespoke technology, Yerdle runs the branded resale e-commerce sites — aptly named re-commerce — and powers the warehouse logistics: including pricing, order quantities and merchandising assortments for Patagonia, Eileen Fisher and Rei.

Often complicated when dealing with limited quantities and one-of-a-kind items, the B2B-to-B2C solution serves to offer an assured resale platform that is scalable for brands.

In fact, by “selling the best [brand] items a third and fourth time,” Yerdle has garnered new customers for their clients that may have never previously shopped with them with aim to mitigate loss in secondary markets and overstep peer-to-peer selling platforms.

“More than half of people buying have never met the brand directly,” said Andy Ruben, chief executive officer and founder of Yerdle, who was previously Walmart’s first chief sustainability officer.

With more than 10 percent of shoppers coming into the stores to make a purchase after shopping on a brand’s third-party re-commerce platform, the benefit may be in the frictionless logistics and brand incentives.

In the case of Patagonia, everyone can benefit from recycling — wherein a customer’s jacket can be exchanged in store for a gift card, and Patagonia reclaims gently used goods that were already designed to last.

For Eileen Fisher, an outspoken advocate for sustainability, the resale goods are even merchandised seamlessly in store, such as found at the Lower Manhattan location.

According to Ruben, 12 months after partnering with Yerdle, Patagonia saw more return on used goods than used sites such as eBay and all marketplaces combined. And since the brand sets merchandise quality guidelines and communicates that information to Yerdle — the brand image is better controlled throughout the resale process.

“The only choice for a brand is: ‘Do I want to lose or keep my customers?,’” Ruben said in an interview with WWD when describing the value for brands in reclaiming their secondary market.

Aside from the acquisition of new customers, Ruben envisions shipping becoming more localized to streamline efficiency in “re-warehousing” and the launch of more resale programs by brands and retailers.

As an “off-the-shelf technology” Yerdle aims to build ease, trust and access for brands in these initiatives and is in conversation with retailers to launch new resale programs.