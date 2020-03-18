Technology is enabling China to overcome its mass gathering ban while keeping business afloat, from the shop floor to the upcoming Shanghai Fashion Week.

Some 150 brands will broadcast from March 24 to 30 via a special portal on Alibaba’s Tmall, with brands ranging from Diane von Furstenberg, Pinko, Miss Sixty, Converse, Anta, Icicle and Lily, Le Fame to homegrown designers such as Feng Chen Wang, Chen Peng and Yirantian.