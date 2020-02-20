Gap Inc. on Thursday said it has become the largest clean-out participant in ThredUp’s online platform that partners with retailers to support the circular economy, Resale-as-a-Service, which will supply bags and labels to customers of hundreds of Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta and Janie and Jack locations for sending secondhand clothes to ThredUp in exchange for shopping credits redeemable at those retailers.

Mark Breitbard, president of Gap Inc. specialty brands, said as the resale revolution continues to gain momentum, “customers are diversifying their closets, with new clothing, rental pieces and secondhand goods. [We’re] offering a sustainable and innovative way to shop for the closet of the future.”