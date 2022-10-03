×
Monday's Digital Daily:October 3, 2022

Balenciaga RTW Summer 2023

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023

Bella Hadid and Coperni’s Viral Moment Generates $26.3 Million in MIV

TikTok Live Shopping Shows Signs of Life

TikTok still aims to launch livestream shopping in the U.S., according to a new report, and it’s eyeing TalkShopLive to make it happen.

A few months ago, TikTok looked ready to nix live shopping, as it was reportedly scaling back plans in Europe and the U.S. But there may be signs of life yet, according to a report from the Financial Times, which claims that the social video platform is shopping for partners to bring livestream commerce to the U.S.

Apparently TikTok is in conversation with TalkShopLive, a Los Angeles-based social shopping startup that’s raised $11 million in funding to date. The latter would focus on operations, providing the infrastructure for a broader rollout of TikTok live shopping at some future date.

Details are scant, as the negotiations are ongoing, the FT reported.

If they hatch a deal, it would represent a significant step forward for the short video app’s commerce strategy. TikTok’s shopping bid started in earnest last year with a Shopify partnership that allowed brands to tie their product catalogues to their profile pages, followed by a redesign that brought a new Shop feed to the app in June. Meanwhile, the company has been testing live shopping with key retailers such as Walmart, and in regions like the U.K., extending this form of real-time video commerce beyond Asia, where it’s extremely popular.

According to eMarketer, live shopping drove sales of $300 billion in China last year, and it projects $480 billion this year and more than $600 billion in 2023, when it will account for nearly 20 percent of retail sales. Livestream shopping in the U.S. market can’t touch those figures. Foresight Research pegs it at just $11 billion this year, and although it will more than double next year, that’s still only $25 billion by 2023.

Big-tech firms like Amazon and Google believe in the potential, however, with major investments in live video commerce via Amazon Live and YouTube, while others like Pinterest and Twitter build their own approaches. Meta seemed enthusiastic about livestream commerce as well, at least until early this month when the company cut the feature from its Facebook platform so it can focus on Reels. But it still remains on Instagram.

Whether western consumers will flock to this form of commerce remains an open question. TikTok’s U.K. test, its first outside of Asia, reportedly didn’t meet expectations, spurring another Financial Times report this summer that the platform was reconsidering its plans for the U.S. and markets like Germany.

Apparently TikTok’s live shopping ambitions are alive and well after all. But whether it — or any platform — can hold appeal outside of Asia remains to be seen.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

