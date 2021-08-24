Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

A Renewed Couture Jewelry Show Returns to In-person Format, Reuniting in Las Vegas

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Activewear Brand Fabletics Adds Loungewear to the Assortment

Sustainability

Will the Circular Economy Spur the Return of Physical Shopping?

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

TikTok Shopping is real and in pilot tests across the U.S., U.K. and, soon, Canada with brands like Kylie Cosmetics.

TikTok and Shopify are testing TikTok
TikTok and Shopify are testing TikTok Shopping for Shopify merchants. Courtesy image

TikTok’s retail ambitions took a major leap forward Tuesday when the social video platform and partner Shopify unveiled a significant expansion to pilot TikTok Shopping across the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

The social and e-commerce companies joined forces in October 2020 in a deal that gave merchants the ability to launch and run TikTok marketing within Shopify. But that relationship turned out to be a stepping stone to the more direct shopping functionality that was just announced.

The test, already launched in the U.S. and U.K. and coming to Canada in the coming weeks, allows select Shopify merchants with a TikTok for Business account to open a “Shopping” tab on their TikTok profile that’s tied to their product catalogs, effectively creating a store destination. These merchants will also be able to tag items in organic TikTok posts and videos that link to their storefronts, so consumers can buy them. Transactions will be handled by Shopify.

Related Galleries

The retail tech company is no stranger to social commerce, as it already works with Pinterest product pins, Facebook Shops and Instagram Shops. But with TikTok — an emerging social heavy weight, especially among Gen Z consumers — there seems to be a different level of excitement.

“By enabling new in-app shopping experiences and product discovery on TikTok for the first time, Shopify is powering the creator economy on one of the fastest-growing social and entertainment platforms in the world,” said Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify. “We are excited to help this next generation of entrepreneurs connect with their audiences in more ways — and with TikTok as a visionary partner.”

Shopify stores interested in joining the pilot can make the request on Shopify’s TikTok channel, the company said.

The proposition has immediately generated interest, at least among high-profile TikTokers like Kylie Jenner, who revealed that Kylie Cosmetics will be among the first to directly sell through the video-sharing network.

“I built my business on social media; it’s where my fans go first to look for what’s new from Kylie Cosmetics,” Jenner was quoted as saying in the Shopify announcement. “I have so much fun creating TikTok videos, and I love sharing posts of my fans using the products. That’s why I’m excited for Kylie Cosmetics to be one of the first to let customers shop directly on our TikTok!”

According to the company, there’s growing demand for TikTok among its merchants, with installs across Shopify’s social commerce channels jumping 76 percent between February 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile on TikTok, its interest in shopping has steadily progressed over an array of retail-related moves, including a shoppable hashtag challenge in 2019 and commerce partnerships with brands and retailers like Levi Strauss & Co. and Walmart Inc. The latter worked with TikTok on livestream shopping for the holidays and returned for a live shopping campaign last spring.

Then in May, TikTok confirmed it was testing in-app shopping in Europe. It looked like the most concrete evidence of the tech company’s social commerce ambitions, at least prior to Tuesday’s announcement.

It’s worth noting that the Shopify-fueled pilot in TikTok redirects to stores’ e-commerce sites, where users will actually make their purchases. However, TikTok’s in-app shopping test may signal its desire to contain the entire experience within its own walls.

For TikTok, whose test will cover hundreds of stores — a tiny slice of a massive platform that boasts more than 2 billion downloads and more than 1 billion monthly active users — that distinction could matter. It suggests that the Shopify arrangement, while a big step forward, is still just a step in the journey, not the destination.

The continued development, set against rivals like Facebook and Instagram racing to boost video services, shopping features and ad products, marks the momentum of today’s social commerce.

While the frenzy of 2020 reached maximum froth thanks to a pandemic that has kept many consumers out of physical stores, U.S. social commerce sales in 2021 is still set to grow by 35.8 percent, according to eMarketer, putting $36.62 billion at stake.

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

TikTok, Shopify Testing TikTok Shopping

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad