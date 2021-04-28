While the creator economy has grown in the past several years, with particular growth during the pandemic, due to advances in technology making it easier for entrepreneurs to market and monetize skills through online platforms, challenges persist for rising entrepreneurs looking to create a holistic business, according to the cofounders of TrovaPage.

TrovaPage, the global and open online marketplace cofounded by Jingming Li, formerly at Alibaba, Ant Financial and former vice president and chief technology officer of AliPay, and Ann Sun, former head of AliPay merchant technology and international product, was launched to help creator-powered businesses effectively build, control and monetize their brands while building strong relationships with customers. To date, the TrovaPage Marketplace solution has been used by thousands of entrepreneurs to build, market and bill for services.

Now furthering its mission, the company has announced the launch of its complete solution for creators who want to build businesses based on talent and creativity.

“TrovaPage’s mission is to create millions of jobs by eliminating the friction that is preventing creators from monetizing their talents and ambitions, and taking control of their careers and lives,” said Li, cofounder and chief executive officer at TrovaPage. “The TrovaPage platform is helping to usher in the creator economy by putting them at the center, giving creators all of the tools they need to easily develop, market, bill and receive payments in one place.”

The company’s new solution allows creators to build businesses online with a simple selection that requires no coding. Entrepreneurs are able to build fully autonomous digital shops to sell products and services, create interactive livestreaming channels, offer live chat, automate and curate referrals, instantly send invoices and centrally manage all bookings, billings and payments.

Additionally, to help businesses get started, TrovaPage waves all service fees for the first six months of operations.

