Americans will soon be prohibited from using two of the most popular Chinese social platforms as political tensions between the nations rise.

President Donald Trump late Thursday night signed separate executive orders banning TikTok and WeChat in the U.S. in 45 days time. In a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Trump said his decision was based on “the national emergency with respect to the information and communications technology and services supply chain.”

Talk in recent weeks has swirled around TikTok, with Trump openly considering a ban, then demanding it’s parent company ByteDance sell it to an American operator, then saying the U.S. should somehow get a cut of the sale deal beyond taxes. But in Thursday’s executive order, he said WeChat poses a “similar threat.”

WeChat is owned by Tencent, based in China, and has grown into one of the the worlds most-used apps since it launched in 2011, with about 1.2 billion monthly active users. It’s extremely popular in China and used for myriad things, from a chat platform to payments in stores and restaurants. Meanwhile, TikTok is a simpler platform that’s based on social sharing of short form videos set to music. It’s grown significantly since 2017, when ByteDance acquired it, and now has about 800 monthly active users.