Tulip, a mobile platform for retailers, connecting “millions of data points around omnichannel shopper behavior” forges new growth in its latest collaboration with Google Cloud.

The integration with Google’s Big Data products and machine learning engines “provide intelligent insights and recommendations to our end users,” said Ali Asaria, founder and chief executive officer of Tulip.

Aiming to boost their clienteling to employee of the month caliber, retailers such as Mulberry, David Yurman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kate Spade and Bonobos already leverage Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience.

In the case of Bonobos, Tulip was A/B tested in four stores and garnered an average order value increase of 12 percent as well as 4.7 percent increase by popular technique of upselling — or units sold per transaction.

With in-store mobile technology, associates gain extensive knowledge to everything from product details and consumer data to trend identification with the ease of a touchscreen — through a company-provided tablet or mobile device. The benefit is seen in increased sales and improved customer service.

Further, the initiative reveals capacity in providing insights on customer behavior, associate activity, store operations and in-store sales through Google BigQuery. On top of that, machine learning delivers behavioral recommendations for staff.

Quickness and simplicity for both store associates and customers is key, as application and service agility is improved with easy deployment aided by Google, and the Google Cloud platform serves as a foundation for improved retailing under Tulip.

As the in-store shopping experience gets increasingly automated, the human touch, clienteling, will continuously redirect to one surface — the touchscreen.