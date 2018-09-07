Tulip, the mobile app provider that helps retail store associates create a more personalized shopping experience, is now integrated with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. The integration aligns retail and brand Web sites, mobile apps, social media and in-store shopping experiences with CRM capabilities to create a “unified omnichannel experience,” the company said.

Integrating Salesforce allows brands to “deliver completely unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more,” Tulip said in a statement adding that it allows companies to “achieve increased retail worker productivity and effectiveness with mobile access to e-commerce data and capabilities.”

The benefits include providing access to product catalogs and inventory levels as well as customer data. The aim is to deliver “a more personalized experience, targeted content and more relevant and intelligent product recommendations in-store” while also offering shoppers a way to make “endless aisle ” purchases. In practice, the technology also allows retailers to deliver “engaging and consistent product information to customers across all channels.”

Ali Asaria, chief executive officer of Tulip, said the company is “focused on improving store experiences by connecting back-end e-commerce, CRM and retail systems so that retailers can deliver the transformative in-store retail experiences that customers demand.”

The company noted that some of its clients already use Salesforce. This integration serves to streamline that use.

“We’ve worked with Salesforce to integrate with Commerce Cloud to bring simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, check out shoppers, and personalize the customer experience,” Asaria, said adding that customers such as Coach, Tory Burch and Kate Spade “already use both Tulip and Salesforce to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service.”