In a move designed to better meet changes in the market, Johnson Controls has re-branded its Tyco Retail Solutions business to Sensormatic Solutions, which is also now the umbrella brand for the company’s “inventory intelligence,” loss prevention and “traffic insights” platforms.

“The Sensormatic, TrueVue and ShopperTrak brands will be maintained to represent the company’s three individual solution sets under the Sensormatic Solutions retail umbrella,” the company said in a statement. “Tyco will continue to be the leading security and fire products brand from Johnson Controls that customers have come to rely upon.”

The Tyco moniker first came into existence in 1960 when Tyco International was founded as a holding company for Tyco Semiconductors and the Materials Research Lab. Since then, Tyco the company has gone through numerous changes — including numerous acquisitions that evolved the company into $35 billion conglomerate before weathering an executive leadership scandal and then being split up in the Aughts. After several investments and divestments, the company merged with Johnson Controls in 2016 and has positioned its retail business as a “solutions leader” for companies and brands navigating a host of changes in the retail industry.

With the name change, the company is doubling down on efforts to continue its leadership position, it said. Bjoern Petersen, president of Sensormatic Solutions, said the “true retail innovation and value are created at the intersection of operational excellence and shopping experience.”

“Through this brand shift, we will go to market with one of the world’s most recognized retail solutions brands, reinforcing our commitment to providing secure, adaptive retail environments and more accurate decision-making,” Petersen added. “The Sensormatic Solutions name also provides us with a more dynamic growth profile as we pull all of our solutions under a single portfolio brand and we continue to innovate and build for the future.”

Kimberly Warne, vice president of marketing at Sensormatic Solutions, described the re-branding as “more than a name change.”

“This is an opportunity to clearly articulate our continued focus and commitment to being a transformational innovator and business partner to the retail industry, while paying tribute to our history and heritage,” she said.

The company said in its statement that its scalable solutions and strategic insights “enable retailers to confidently move into the future, bringing together online, mobile and in-store shopping for easy, personalized, enhanced experiences that shoppers love. By doing so, retailers can better anticipate change before it happens, so merchandise is available, associates are informed and empowered, and shoppers can safely engage with flexibility and ease.”

The Sensormatic Solutions brand is being debuted at the National Retail Federation’s “Big Show,” which runs from Jan. 13 to 15.