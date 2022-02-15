Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2022

Fashion

Manny Chirico Invests in Tommy John, Joins Board

Fashion

Ralph Lauren Plans to Show His Fall 2022 Collections in March

Victoria’s Secret Latest Fashion Brand to Stake a Claim in the Metaverse

The lingerie giant filed a series of trademark applications for digital fashion and experiences in the virtual world.

Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret's Cloud Nine collection for Valentine's Day 2022. Courtesy Photo

Victoria’s Secret is the latest fashion brand to set its sights on the metaverse

The intimate apparel and beauty company filed a series of trademark applications earlier this month for downloadable virtual goods, virtual retail services and entertainment, all related to the Victoria’s Secret brand. That includes everything from digital apparel, lingerie, footwear or accessories to virtual events, such as fashion shows and online retail store experiences, to digital media

Victoria’s Secret declined to comment on what it plans to do if the trademarks, which are still pending approval, are passed. But if approved, however, Victoria’s Secret could potentially dress avatars in Victoria’s Secret lingerie and host virtual events and fashion shows (of which the latter was famously canceled IRL in 2019) in cyberspace. 

Related Galleries

After the high-profile fashion show was canceled, part of Victoria’s Secret’s rebranding efforts, the lingerie maker, then part of L Brands Inc., said it would release an updated fashion show in a new format sometime in the future, but has yet to disclose further details. 

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret is just one of many retailers hoping to stake a claim in the yet-to-be defined (or perhaps even created) metaverse, from varying angles. Ralph Lauren, Gucci and Alo Yoga have already entered the space by way of gaming platform Roblox, offering users the chance to dress their avatars in digital fashion.

Both Nike Inc. and Walmart Inc. filed trademark patent applications similar to Victoria’s Secret & Co. last fall, in an attempt to further protect their trademarks in cyberspace. The big-box retailer also filed an application for virtual currencies, such as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. Gap unveiled its first digital collectibles, a collaboration with Frank Apes artist Brandon Sines, in January. And Under Armour and Coach are both dipping their toes into NFTs. Coach’s 80-piece collection of NFTs, or digital art pieces, were claimed in 11 seconds after its December launch. 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad