Victoria’s Secret Latest Fashion Brand to Stake a Claim in the Metaverse

Victoria’s Secret is the latest fashion brand to set its sights on the metaverse.

The intimate apparel and beauty company filed a series of trademark applications earlier this month for downloadable virtual goods, virtual retail services and entertainment, all related to the Victoria’s Secret brand. That includes everything from digital apparel, lingerie, footwear or accessories to virtual events, such as fashion shows and online retail store experiences, to digital media.

Victoria’s Secret declined to comment on what it plans to do if the trademarks, which are still pending approval, are passed. But if approved, however, Victoria’s Secret could potentially dress avatars in Victoria’s Secret lingerie and host virtual events and fashion shows (of which the latter was famously canceled IRL in 2019) in cyberspace.

After the high-profile fashion show was canceled, part of Victoria’s Secret’s rebranding efforts, the lingerie maker, then part of L Brands Inc., said it would release an updated fashion show in a new format sometime in the future, but has yet to disclose further details.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret is just one of many retailers hoping to stake a claim in the yet-to-be defined (or perhaps even created) metaverse, from varying angles. Ralph Lauren, Gucci and Alo Yoga have already entered the space by way of gaming platform Roblox, offering users the chance to dress their avatars in digital fashion.

Both Nike Inc. and Walmart Inc. filed trademark patent applications similar to Victoria’s Secret & Co. last fall, in an attempt to further protect their trademarks in cyberspace. The big-box retailer also filed an application for virtual currencies, such as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. Gap unveiled its first digital collectibles, a collaboration with Frank Apes artist Brandon Sines, in January. And Under Armour and Coach are both dipping their toes into NFTs. Coach’s 80-piece collection of NFTs, or digital art pieces, were claimed in 11 seconds after its December launch.