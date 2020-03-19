Kerby-Jean Raymond is converting the Pyer Moss office into a donation center and establishing a fund in response to COVID-19. ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ The New York designer, who grew up in Flatbush, posted on Instagram Wednesday explaining that his sister, a medical professional, has been exposed to COVID-19, and that her health and that of her elderly patients has been compromised due to a lack of N95 masks. That story, and others about nurses resorting to rewearing masks after cleaning them with bleach, prompted him to convert his New York office into a donation center.⁣ ⁣ Jean-Raymond included his address on 27th Street in the post, asking for people to mail donations of masks and Latex gloves, and noted he will be contributing $5,000 to purchase supplies, if anyone can DM leads about where to buy them. The post received nearly 2,500 likes in an hour.⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @boothmoore