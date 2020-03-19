By  on March 19, 2020

PARIS — Viva Technology has canceled its 2020 edition.

The Paris-based tech conference, which was initially set to run June 11 to 13, chose to scrap its fifth edition due to the confinement measures ordered by the French government on March 16.

