Volumental Reaches Key Milestone in Fit Tech

Fit technology platform provider Volumental said it reached a key milestone: scanning 500,000 shoppers’ feet a month. And the company, based in Sweden, while not releasing financial details, said it has seen an 85 percent increase in revenue this year.

brands that use Volumental’s platform include Hoka, Under Armour, Red Wing Shoes, New Balance, Fleet Feet and The Athlete’s Foot. Volumental said in a statement that “because poor fit is the number-one reason for shoe returns, stores that have implemented Volumental’s foot-scanning technology and AI-powered recommendation engine have seen a reduction in returns by, on average, 20 percent.”

Volumental also said its in-store foot scanners help brands and retailers “offer a more personalized customer journey, leading to a greater omnichannel experience overall.” The in-store fit technology involves scanning a customer’s feet, and then sending the shopper a personalized foot scan by email, which improves “their ability to identify the best style and size for their feet whether they are shopping in-store or online,” the company said.

Alper Aydemir, cofounder and chief executive officer of Volumental, said he was excited about “the measurable impact of our FitTech solutions on the business results of our rapidly growing list of global clients.” He also said that with the company’s momentum “in delivering massive value for retailers and their shoppers, we’re constantly unlocking new uses for our data-driven recommendations across the entire range of omnichannel touchpoints, which bodes very well for continued healthy growth.”

Since Volumental has data from 33 million foot scans, the company is working with makers to improve comfort, fit and performance.

“Athletic footwear, in particular, is becoming increasingly more specialized as major brands tap into new technology that can drive gains in performance,” the company said. “For instance, Adidas and Lululemon each leveraged Volumental’s data to develop better-fitting shoes designed specifically for women’s feet. In the past, women’s shoes have just been scaled-down versions of shoes designed for men, without taking specific metrics such as heel width, or instep height, into consideration. Designing specifically for a female foot has helped differentiate these brands, driving conversion, increased loyalty, and brand equity.”

At Red Wing Shoes, Volumental said its technology “serves as the engine of Red Wing’s AI-driven Ultimate Fit Experience in more than 500 Red Wing retail stores.” Store associates use the scans to provide personalized footwear recommendations from the brand’s vast catalogue.

“In a partnership between Volumental and Red Wing’s lead footbed provider, Superfeet, stores also offer customers the opportunity to purchase personalized 3D-printed footbeds to further customize their fit,” Volumental noted.