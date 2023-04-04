Vsblty, Multimedia Plus Partner on Integrated Platform

In a move aimed at creating a “powerful retail training and marketing communications” tool, Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. has inked a strategic integration agreement with Multimedia Plus. Vsblty is an AI-powered retail analytics and security technology provider, while Multimedia Plus provides retail, restaurant and hospitality companies with training and communication tools. The company’s client roster includes Giorgio Armani, Ardene, Windsor Fashions, Steve Madden and David Yurman, among others.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The deal combines Vsblty’s computer vision retail analytics with the Multimedia Plus’ Incite platform. David Harouche, chief executive officer of Multimedia Plus, said Vsblty “provides the added benefit of advanced analytics using computer vision for retail training and measuring customer engagement. Together with Vsblty metrics, Incite now will immediately benefit participating retailers by improving their performance and their customers’ experience, as well as making in-store training more effective. We believe that this partnership will be a game changer for the retail industry.”

Jay Hutton, cofounder and CEO of Vsblty, said partnering with Multimedia Plus will “provide a powerful solution for brands and retail companies that combines training and consumer analytics.”

“By using the Incite platform together with Vsblty’s anonymous computer vision analytics, both brands and retailers can optimize their in-store marketing and training programs, gaining valuable insights into employee and customer behavior,” Hutton said. “This will help improve operations and communications, ensuring the best customer experience.”

Hutton said the integrated platforms will be first deployed by H-Ventures, “Vsblty’s partner headquartered in Milan. H-Ventures provides marketing, management, distribution and a variety of other services to pharmacies throughout Italy and will be the exclusive commercial partner for Italy and Continental Europe for the new platform.”

Alfredo Sassi, CEO of H-Ventures, said the company has been working “side by side with Vsblty for more than five years and are looking forward to using this new integrated technology platform to enhance the cooperation between health care brands and our local pharmacies that will be a great benefit to all parties.”

Vsblty said in a statement that its technology “provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision.” Its VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software combines “motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights,” the company said, adding that AI-driven software Vector “provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.”

Harouche said Incite enables retail associates to receive product marketing communications “directly on in-store, shelf-mounted mobile devices to share with their customers. These brand-sponsored activation modules enable associates to stay informed and engaged, and — while on the sales floor — share dynamic video and interactive content about health issues as well as product uses directly with their customers.”

Regarding the integration, Harouche said retailers and brand companies can arm their associates “with targeted, effective brand-supplied content that is customized based on data insights from customer interactions and engagement.” He noted that this will help “to ensure that associates are equipped with the content and the skills they need to provide improved customer service and increased sales.”