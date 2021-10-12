Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 12, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sees No Impact So Far From China Crackdown on Rich

Business

Salvatore Ferragamo Appoints Daniella Vitale as CEO North America

Business

Holiday Promos Start Way Earlier Amid High Hopes and Headwinds

Walmart’s AI Push Drives Google Cloud Deeper Into Its Organization

The big box store puts Google’s cloud and AI at the center of its retail operation.

Walmart store at night
A Walmart store lights up at night. Courtesy Photo

Most companies talk about digital transformation in poetic terms, but getting there can be a difficult, complicated affair. That’s why some brands and retailers invest major resources in building up tools and data intelligence, while others latch onto tech partners like Google Cloud, or some mixture of both.

The latest to sign on the dotted line is Walmart Inc., in a new Google Cloud partnership revealed Tuesday at its virtual Next ’21 conference.

“This is the first time we’re publicly speaking about our partnership with Walmart. And what they’re doing is what a lot of retailers are doing — focusing on using the cloud and AI and ML to build out new customer experiences, optimize business performance and modernizing the technology below that,” Carrie Tharp, vice president of retail and consumer for Google Cloud, told WWD.

Related Galleries

“What’s interesting is, they’re focused on using analytics at scale and into actionable things that can change the customer’s experience.”

The goals amount to tentpoles of an execution plan formulated by Suresh Kumar, Walmart’s global chief technology officer and chief development officer. With that, Walmart has effectively positioned Google’s cloud division more deeply at the center of its most critical initiatives.

“Each of these three priorities are individually important, but when you bring them together at the scale of a business like Walmart, it has a massive impact,” Kumar said during Tuesday’s announcement. “If you move at speed, you can completely transform global operations and disrupt entire industries.”

One of the main propositions of Google’s cloud business lies in artificial intelligence, machine learning and other data-driven services that are tailored for sectors like retail. A gem in that crown is a tool called BigQuery, an enterprise data warehouse that manages and analyzes partner data using ML, geospatial analysis and business intelligence.

Walmart runs its most data-intensive, critical “decisioning” processes on BigQuery, so it can act on practical insights and make its operation more efficient. Its digital rivalry with mega e-tailer Amazon makes the initiatives fundamentally important, and so far, it has seen concrete results.

According to Kumar, BigQuery has had a direct impact on the business, allowing Walmart to “integrate with pretty much any data visualization tool and analytics tool that’s out there, thereby improving our processing time by 23 percent and of course, needless to say, a much better user experience.”

Across the whole operation, Google’s cloud has facilitated the retail behemoth’s ability to apply AI — from back-end issues like predicting demand, managing in-stock levels and optimizing the supply chain, to freeing up associates to better serve customers.

Walmart can close its financial books in three days instead of five days — which is a big deal, Kumar added — and the use of AI in its two-hour Express Delivery service enables multiple algorithms to work together to optimize routes and determine if the customer is eligible for Express Delivery.

That’s just for starters.

So far, the retailer has migrated the majority of its data tables, as much as 90 percent, to the cloud, and it has migrated 30 percent of the big data. It plans to nearly double that by the end of the fiscal year.

It’s also building its “own AI and ML capabilities to power multiple areas of our business, including classification, natural language processing, forecasting, computer vision, predictions, process automations and a whole lot more,” Kumar teased.

The effort itself is more efficient than the alternative. What Tharp often sees are stores attempting to string solutions together piecemeal, instead of adopting a more holistic platform that can look at and understand the entirety of the business.

That’s particularly important during the pandemic. With services like “buy online, pick up in-store” or curbside pickup spiking, local searches for in-stock information shot up 800 percent. A system that’s only targeted toward recommendations or marketing but overlooks real-time inventory has a hard time optimizing for that sort of scenario.

For the upcoming holiday season, 64 percent of U.S. shoppers said they planned to shop both online and in-store, according to Google data.

“That’s what it’s really going to take to win the holiday. And that’s where we see the Walmarts and other retailers of the world doubling down,” Google Cloud’s Tharp explained. “They’re using a whole bunch of things, computer vision, natural-language-processing kind of predictions into the customer experiences.”

For Google, the latest Walmart deal greatly expands its retail domain.

The tech giant has been on a charm offensive, appealing to retailers with the promise of heightened AI powers. Its efforts accelerated during the pandemic, as e-commerce exploded and intelligence-fueled features and services went from prospective or even ancillary to essential.

According to Tharp, Google Cloud’s client list now ranges from smaller upstarts like The Yes to major established brands and retailers like Macy’s, Sephora and many more, including its recent partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Viitton. On Tuesday, the list grew to include fast-food chain Wendy’s, food brand General Mills, Walmart and others.

Naturally, they hope to see the sorts of gains other Google Cloud partners have clocked.

When Macy’s used Google Cloud’s Retail Search, the department store saw a 2 percent jump in conversion and a 1.3 percent uptick in revenue per visit. Ikea’s adoption of the Recommendations AI tool led to a more than 30 percent boost in click-throughs and more than 2 percent gain in average order value. Likewise, the recommendations service gave Sephora a 50 percent increase in click-throughs on product pages and an almost 2 percent increase in overall conversion rate on its homepage.

Of course, the conference announcements went far beyond retail partnership news. The cloud division also introduced a bevy of new tools and other integrations, including Vertex AI Workbench, which aims to help users build and deploy machine learning models faster, and the general availability of BigQuery Omni, a tool that facilitates cross-cloud analytics with data from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, among other announcements.

Ultimately, Google is pushing to extend the reach of its cloud and the services it provides, and it’s promising partners like Walmart and others that it can modernize their operations with AI tools that are faster, more comprehensive and easier to deploy.

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Walmart's AI Push Drives Google Cloud

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad